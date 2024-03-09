Banks Urged to Boost Financial Inclusion for Women in Africa on IWD 2024

On International Women's Day 2024, experts across Africa called on financial institutions to intensify their efforts in bridging the gender gap in financial services. Highlighting both the progress and challenges, voices like Anna Njoki Amasinde from HFC Kenya and Moses Munguti of Kaspersky emphasized innovative and technological approaches to include more women in the financial sector. Despite significant strides made through mobile banking, a substantial disparity remains, with a notable gender gap in banking access prevailing across the continent.

Understanding the Disparity

Recent statistics reveal a concerning picture: only 37 percent of women in Sub-Saharan Africa possess a bank account, significantly lower than their male counterparts. This gap is even more pronounced in North Africa, where the gender disparity in financial access ranks as the highest globally. Factors such as lack of collateral, informal business practices, and low financial literacy exacerbate this exclusion. The African Development Bank's (AfDB) efforts through the Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) highlight the urgency of addressing this $42 billion financing gap that hinders women entrepreneurs.

Innovative Solutions and Technology's Role

Experts propose several innovative solutions to tackle these barriers. Amasinde suggests making collateral requirements more flexible and leveraging technology for better data analytics to identify and support women-owned businesses. Similarly, Moses Munguti emphasizes the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in democratizing access to financial services, advocating for a unified platform that caters to various financial needs. These suggestions align with the broader objective of making financial services more inclusive and accessible to women, thereby enabling their participation in the economy.

Impact and Future Prospects

The push for greater financial inclusion of women in Africa is not just about addressing a gender gap; it's about unlocking economic potential on a continental scale. Initiatives like AFAWA and the support from financial institutions demonstrate a growing recognition of the pivotal role women play in economic development. As technology and innovative financing models evolve, the prospect of achieving gender-inclusive economic growth becomes increasingly tangible, marking a critical step towards equitable progress in Africa.

The journey towards financial inclusion for women in Africa is marked by both achievements and ongoing challenges. By embracing technology and innovative financing, there's a clear pathway towards not just closing the gender gap but also propelling the continent towards greater economic prosperity. The collective efforts of banks, tech companies, and international organizations underscore the importance of investing in women as a cornerstone for sustainable development.