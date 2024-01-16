Banks Urge Federal Reserve to Revise Proposed Rule; Reuters Provides Extensive Coverage

In a significant move, major banks are gearing up to petition the U.S. Federal Reserve, seeking a substantial revision of a proposed rule designed to increase bank capital requirements. This move comes as part of a broader effort from Wall Street to modify the Basel Endgame proposal, a set of regulations that the banking sector argues could detrimentally affect the economy.

Unjustified Regulations, Say Bankers

Comments on the Basel Endgame proposal were due earlier this week, with banking industry groups criticizing the rule as unjustified and expressing fears that it could curtail credit. Both the banking industry and Fed Governor Christopher Waller have voiced concerns over the proposed regulations. This period of commentary provides banks with a critical opportunity to attempt to reshape the Basel rule.

