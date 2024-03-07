Bankruptcy Trustee Unveils Embezzlement Scheme in Yonkers Construction Company

A bankruptcy trustee has uncovered an alleged embezzlement scheme involving the controller of a Yonkers-based construction company, Cassway Contracting Corp., using a relative's identity to siphon funds. The case, filed in March in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, details how Brona McNaughton, also known as Brona McCarry, reportedly used the name Shauna McNaughton to receive unauthorized payments totaling over $121,421.

Advertisment

Origins of the Scheme

The alleged fraudulent activities took place between March 2020 and July 2022, during a period of financial turbulence exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Cassway Contracting Corp., primarily a drywall contractor, experienced a significant downturn in business due to project cancellations and rising material costs. In response to these challenges, James Cassidy, the company's owner, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in March 2022, which was later converted to Chapter 7 liquidation.

Uncovering the Fraud

Advertisment

According to the bankruptcy trustee Deborah J. Piazza, Brona McNaughton managed the company's payroll and expenses and allegedly issued payments to herself under the guise of Shauna McNaughton, purportedly her sister or sister-in-law, who was not an employee of the company. This double-dipping scheme was further complicated by the use of the same social security number and email addresses for both identities. The trustee's complaint suggests that these actions were deliberate attempts to embezzle funds from the struggling company.

Legal Actions and Implications

Deborah J. Piazza, in her capacity as the Chapter 7 bankruptcy trustee, is seeking to recover at least $222,305 from Brona McNaughton, alleging acts of embezzlement that could total up to $343,726. The case raises questions about internal controls and oversight within Cassway Contracting Corp., as well as the broader implications for the construction industry, which is often vulnerable to financial mismanagement and fraud, especially under the strain of economic downturns.

This unfolding story serves as a cautionary tale for businesses about the importance of stringent financial oversight and the potential consequences of trust misplaced within their financial departments. As the legal process progresses, the construction industry and its stakeholders will be watching closely, seeking lessons to prevent similar incidents in the future.