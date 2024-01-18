Banking Titans Discuss Industry Trends on CNBC's Money Movers

Banking sector leaders, Bryan Jordan of First Horizon Bank and Kevin Blair of Synovus, recently appeared on CNBC's financial news program, Money Movers. The engaging discussion, part of a 'doubleheader' feature, offered a deep dive into the state of the banking industry, particularly regional operations. The dialogue revolved around various crucial financial topics including consumer deposit growth, corporate lending trends, and commercial real estate.

Capturing the Current State of the Banking Industry

The discussion aimed to provide viewers with an in-depth understanding of the current state of the banking sector. It shed light on how regional banks like First Horizon Bank and Synovus are navigating the ever-changing financial landscape. Both CEOs candidly shared the strategies their respective banks are employing to manage growth and tackle industry challenges. This candid exchange offered rare insights into the operations and thought processes of regional banking leaders.

Banking Trends and Future Outlook

During the discussion, the CEOs shared their perspectives on the future of the banking sector. Their insights are particularly valuable given the tumultuous times the industry has recently experienced, including the failure of three major regional banks in March 2023. However, with great capital and liquidity, the banking industry demonstrated resilience and managed to weather these storms. There was a palpable optimism for growth in net interest income in the second half of 2024.

Reflections on the Impact of Interest Rate Hikes

The conversation also touched upon the effects of interest rate hikes on the industry. Banks like Charles SchwabCorp have experienced declines in profit, new assets, and deposits due to these hikes. The firm saw a 48% drop in net new assets and a 21% decline in bank deposits in the fourth quarter. Despite these challenges, the firm is shifting away from higher-cost funding sources and is optimistic about achieving a net interest margin nearing 3% by the end of 2025.