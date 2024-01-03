Banking Stocks: A Detailed Analysis and Price Targets for 2024

A recent report, using data from Stock Reports Plus, presents mean price targets for selected banking stocks. The data, as of January 3, 2023, offers a detailed analysis of over 4,000 listed stocks, focusing on earnings, fundamentals, relative valuation, risk, and price momentum. The featured banking stocks have been meticulously chosen based on specified criteria, including a maximum of 41 analysts evaluating them for the next 12 months, and potential upside of up to 21%.

Top Picks and Price Targets

Wells Fargo expresses great optimism for Citigroup, expecting its shares to double to over $100 in the next three years and naming it their top large-cap bank pick for 2024. They anticipate Citigroup’s EPS to double from an estimated $5 in 2023 to $10 in 2026, and have boosted their one-year price target for the stock to $70 from $60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has received diverse ratings from 7 analysts in the past three months. The collective 12-month price target stands at $40.56, with a high estimate of $51.00 and a low estimate of $30.00, reflecting a 4.0% increase from the previous price target. Despite its net margin, ROE, and ROA falling below industry benchmarks, the company’s market capitalization remains above average, and it has demonstrated positive revenue growth.

Analysts’ Insight and Market Sentiment

The average 12-month price target for Bank of America (BAC) is $34.97, with several analysts raising price targets and ratings, indicating a positive sentiment towards the stock. Despite fluctuations in net income and earnings per share, BAC’s total revenue growth remains strong, suggesting investor confidence in its long-term prospects.

Market Outlook for 2024

Analysts predict a favorable year for the U.S. stock market in 2024, with continued momentum and positive indicators. A sustained drop in interest rates for home loans is also expected, with the 30-year fixed rate mortgage averaging 6.61. Goldman Sachs has increased its price target on Equifax Inc NYSE EFX from 195 to 222, and on TransUnion NYSE TRU from 63 to 72.