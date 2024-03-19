Banking Sector Braces for Slower Credit Growth in FY25 Amid RBI's Tightened Lending Measures

Amid the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) continued efforts to tighten lending practices, the banking sector is gearing up for a significant deceleration in credit growth in the upcoming financial year. Analysts project a reduction by up to 100 basis points to 15% in FY25, influenced by the central bank's stringent measures on uncollateralized retail lending and its broader regulatory interventions aimed at curbing the rapid expansion of retail credit.

Regulatory Measures and Their Impact

The RBI has implemented a series of actions to temper the pace of retail credit expansion, including the increase of risk weight requirements for unsecured loans and advisories against lending exuberance. These measures come in response to concerns over high credit deposit ratios within the banking sector and the potential risks associated with unmoderated retail lending growth. Such regulatory interventions are expected to lead banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to adopt a more cautious stance on retail loans, thereby affecting the overall credit growth trajectory.

Future Outlook on Credit Growth

Looking ahead, the banking sector's credit growth is anticipated to slow down in FY25, with a projected decline to 15% from the current fiscal's growth rate of 20.5%, which includes the merger impact of HDFC with HDFC Bank. While the corporate loan segment, particularly in sectors like iron and steel, cement, and renewable energy, is expected to remain a growth driver, the deceleration in retail loan disbursements is likely to contribute significantly to the overall slowdown in credit growth. Furthermore, the banking system's liquidity situation is expected to ease in the next quarter, offering some relief to banks amidst these challenging conditions.

Implications for the Banking Sector

The anticipated decline in credit growth poses both challenges and opportunities for the banking sector. On one hand, it underscores the need for banks to reassess their lending strategies and focus on maintaining the quality of their loan books. On the other hand, it highlights the importance of adapting to a changing regulatory environment and exploring new avenues for sustainable growth. As the sector navigates through these headwinds, the outcomes of these developments will be crucial in shaping the future landscape of banking in India.

As the RBI continues to monitor and adjust its regulatory framework in response to evolving market dynamics, the banking sector's ability to align with these changes will be key to its resilience and long-term success. The coming months will be telling, as banks recalibrate their lending practices in line with the RBI's guidelines and work towards fostering a more stable and sustainable credit environment.