Business

Bankers Challenge FCA’s Deregulation Measures, Advocate for Better Executive Pay to Revitalize UK Stock Market

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:12 am EST
Bankers Challenge FCA’s Deregulation Measures, Advocate for Better Executive Pay to Revitalize UK Stock Market

Investment bankers in London’s financial district have cast doubts on the efficacy of the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) proposed measures to deregulate and reinvigorate the UK’s stock market. The bankers argue that merely cutting regulatory burdens will not make the London stock market more attractive for new listings. This skepticism emerges amidst the Chancellor’s concerted efforts to reenergize a market that has been grappling with the repercussions of Brexit and a decline in new listings.

Regulatory Cuts Insufficient, Says City

According to a survey conducted within the City, better executive compensation packages are viewed as a more potent solution for attracting new companies to list in the UK. The survey underscores the belief that competitive pay is a crucial factor in drawing talent and businesses, which can subsequently lead to a surge in initial public offerings (IPOs). The City’s stance indicates its conviction that the FCA’s endeavors to cut red tape, though potentially advantageous in certain respects, are inadequate as a standalone solution to the problem of dwindling new listings on the UK stock market.

Executives Pay – A Potential Game-Changer?

As per the City’s viewpoint, more comprehensive measures, including enhancements to executive pay structures, are necessary to fortify the market and induce companies to go public in the United Kingdom. The bankers argue that a competitive executive compensation structure can act as a magnet to draw both talent and businesses. This, in turn, can create a conducive environment for more IPOs, thereby bolstering the attractiveness and dynamism of the UK stock market.

Revitalizing the London Stock Market

The UK’s stock market has been facing numerous challenges, including the impact of Brexit and a declining number of new listings. The Chancellor’s efforts to implement reforms and breathe new life into the market are being viewed with skepticism by the City’s bankers. They argue that the proposed regulatory cuts, while potentially beneficial in some respects, are not a holistic solution. They insist that improvements in executive pay structures, among other measures, are required to truly rejuvenate the UK’s stock market, making it an enticing proposition for companies to go public.

Business Finance United Kingdom
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

