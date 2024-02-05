BANK5 to Launch New CMBS Conduit Transaction: A Close Look

Today, we turn the spotlight on BANK5's latest move in the commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) market. They are set to introduce a new conduit transaction, BANK5 2024-5YR5, featuring $518.6 million in notes. These notes are backed by 24 loans linked with 25 properties, thus weaving a new chapter in the trajectory of the securities market.

Details of the Conduit Transaction

Involving a significant number of 21 sponsors, this transaction carries a striking 42.4% of loans supporting retail properties, as noted by Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA). Office properties form the second-largest collective at 17.6%, followed by 'other' property types which comprise 16.5% of the total loans. The majority of these loans originate from the 2A real estate markets, representing 42.2% of the pool, with 1A real estate markets trailing closely behind.

Plan and Management

The trust has a plan to issue sixteen different classes of certificates, eleven of which would be granted both principal and interest. An array of esteemed financial institutions, BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan Securities, Morgan Stanley & Co., and Wells Fargo Securities, have been entrusted with the management of this transaction. A closing date has been set for February 14, according to the Asset Securitization Report's database.

Loan Characteristics

The loans in this transaction have an average coupon of 7.03% and a remaining term of 4.9 years. Notably, all these loans are full-term, interest-only loans. They come with a capitalization rate of 8.96% and a lower-than-average loan-to-value ratio of 82.5% as compared to other CMBS conduits rated by KBRA in the past year.

The notes are set to receive AAA ratings for A2 through XA classes from prominent credit rating agencies - KBRA, Fitch Ratings, and Moody's Investors Service. Other classes rated by Fitch and KBRA are graded from BBB+ through B-. These notes are bolstered by a senior-subordinate structure to enhance credit quality. However, KBRA observes a barbell effect in the ratings distribution of the underlying loans, indicating an uneven risk profile due to higher loan-to-value outliers.

As this transaction prepares to make its mark on the securities market, it presents an intriguing blend of elements. It offers an opportunity for investors to delve into the dynamics of the commercial mortgage securities market, while placing a remarkable emphasis on retail properties and involving multiple sponsors. The journey of this conduit transaction, BANK5 2024-5YR5, is certainly worth watching as it unfolds in the world of finance.