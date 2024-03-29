Bank Profit Margin Squeeze Continues Amid Customer Deposit Shifts

As the Australian financial landscape evolves, major banks are grappling with the dual challenges of intense competition for loans and deposits, alongside a significant migration of customer savings into higher-interest offerings. This scenario, set against a backdrop of surging share prices, places a spotlight on the imminent half-year financial reports of National Australia Bank, Westpac, and ANZ Bank due at the end of April. Analysts predict a continued squeeze on profit margins for these banking giants.

Intense Competition and its Impact

The Australian banking sector is witnessing a fierce battle for market share, particularly in the mortgage domain. Recent data from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority highlights ANZ's aggressive expansion in its mortgage book, alongside Macquarie Bank's notable increase in home loan shares. This robust competition, coupled with a consumer shift towards higher interest rate products like term deposits, is expected to further compress bank margins. UBS's head of Australian bank research, John Storey, anticipates a decline in margins by roughly 9 to 10 basis points amid this ongoing financial tug-of-war.

Shifting Dynamics in Customer Deposits

February saw a significant uptick in Australian household deposits, reaching a record high of $1.46 trillion. This surge is partly attributed to the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate hikes, prompting more customers to seek better returns on their savings. However, this shift poses a dilemma for banks, as these deposits are a costlier source of funding compared to alternatives like the Term Funding Facility (TFF). Analyst Nathan Zaia from Morningstar predicts a continued trend of customers moving their money into higher-yielding accounts, adding pressure to the already tight margins.

Outlook and Expectations

Despite the challenges, there's a belief that the intensity of mortgage competition might eventually ease, offering some respite to the major banks. However, smaller regional banks could face tougher times ahead, struggling to keep pace with the market. Furthermore, with late repayments on the rise, there's an anticipation of normalization in arrears as households adjust their spending to manage loan repayments. As the banking sector braces for its upcoming financial disclosures, the focus will be on how these institutions navigate the intricate balance between sustaining profitability and catering to the evolving needs of their customers.