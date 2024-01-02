en English
Finance

Bank of Zambia Sheds Light on Ongoing Bank Liquidation Process

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:51 pm EST
Bank of Zambia Sheds Light on Ongoing Bank Liquidation Process

In a recent move, the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has shed light on the ongoing liquidation process of eight banks under its management. The banks, which have been in liquidation for varying periods, include First Merchant Bank Zambia Limited, African Commercial Bank Limited, Commerce Bank Limited, Union Bank Limited, Meridien BIAO Bank Limited, Credit Africa Bank, United Bank Limited, and Intermarket Banking Corporation Limited. The earliest of these began in 1995, and the most recent started in 2016.

Understanding the Liquidation Process

The liquidation process, as explained by Besnat Mwanza, BoZ’s assistant director for communications, is both intricate and sensitive. The prolonged duration of the process can be attributed to its complex nature. He further clarified that individuals who used their title deeds as collateral for securing loans from these banks would only be able to reclaim their documents after clearing any remaining debt obligations.

Implications for Customers

This means that customers who are still indebted to these banks must first settle their debts before their title deeds can be returned. This move is a part of the standard protocol in the liquidation process where secured creditors, including those who provided collateral, are settled after the liquidation expenses and employee claims have been paid.

Looking Forward

The BoZ’s clarification comes in the wake of rising queries and concerns from the public. It aims at assuring the public and the banking sector that the process is being carried out with utmost transparency and fairness. As the regulator of Zambia’s banking sector, the BoZ’s primary objective is to maintain a safe and stable financial system that contributes to the economic growth of the country. The ongoing liquidation process is a part of this broader objective, ensuring that the banking sector remains robust and reliable for all its stakeholders.

Finance Zambia
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

