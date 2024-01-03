Bank of Russia Revolutionizes Fast Payment System With Free Transfers and Cashback

In a move that signals a significant transformation in the financial landscape, the Bank of Russia is set to introduce sweeping changes to the fast payment system (SBP). Effective from May 1st, 2024, the limit for free transfers to personal accounts will be raised to a staggering 30 million rubles, making transfers more lucrative than ever before.

Elimination of Commissions

Starting April 1st, 2024, commissions for individual transactions for banks will be abolished. This measure is expected to provide a substantial financial relief to banking institutions, paving the way for more fluid transactions and a more streamlined banking experience.

A New Loyalty Program

In addition to the aforementioned measures, a loyalty program with cashback for payers will also be launched. This includes a provision for no commission for transferring cashback to customers or returning loyalty points if a purchase is cancelled. This initiative is aimed at benefiting various stakeholders, including citizens, stores, and financial institutions.

Increased Appeal of the Payment System

Throughout 2023, the need for a loyalty program was thoroughly discussed, and it was unanimously determined that the presence of cashback significantly increases the appeal of the payment system. Temporary promotions have already offered up to 10% cashback for certain categories, and starting in 2024, clients will receive 1% cashback on housing and communal services payments, 10% for purchases in certain online platforms, and 10% for Aeroexpress tickets.

The list of partners offering cashback is expected to continue to grow, emulating the expansion witnessed with the NPS MIR card loyalty program. Users can register for the SBP loyalty program through the ‘Hello, WORLD!’ portal and explore offers in their region via the ‘All promotions’ section, selecting ‘SBP’ under the ‘Payment method’ tab.

Such financial innovations are not confined to Russia. Meezan Bank has launched a similar loyalty program for SBP payments, encompassing a wide range of services including Current/Savings PKR and FCY Accounts, PKR and FCY Islamic Term Deposit, Roshan Digital Account, Meezan Smart, Meezan Digital Accounts, Women’s Banking, and Meezan Payroll Partner.

These initiatives mark a significant step forward in the evolution of financial systems, offering unprecedented advantages to consumers and financial institutions alike. The world watches as these changes unfold, waiting to see the impact they will have on the global economic landscape.