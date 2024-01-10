Bank of Ghana’s Domestic Gold Programme Bolsters Reserve Targets for 2024

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison, has expressed his optimism about the potential of the domestic gold for reserves programme to positively impact the country’s economy as it steps into 2024. In an interview held during the ECCB 40th anniversary and Central Banking Autumn meetings in November 2023, Dr. Addison stated that the programme has already assisted Ghana in exceeding its reserve targets for 2023 by nearly $1 billion.

Surpassing Reserve Targets

The domestic gold-purchasing programme, initiated in 2021, has played a crucial role in stabilizing the currency. The programme has raised over $1 billion, overshadowing the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) disbursement of $600 million since the beginning of 2023. This achievement elevates Ghana’s gross international reserves, excluding pledged assets and petroleum funds, to a commendable $2.5 billion by the end of October 2023, a significant increase from $1.5 billion in December 2022.

Overcoming Economic Challenges

Dr. Addison also sparingly reflected on the economic hurdles of 2022, including a steep depreciation of the local currency caused by portfolio outflows and speculation about an IMF programme. The government ultimately decided to approach the IMF, and the foreign exchange market has since stabilized due to the effective measures adopted; the IMF ECF first tranche, the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme, and other inflows.

Future Prospects

Dr. Addison emphasized the goal of reaching a three-month reserve target over a three-year horizon, a testament to the potential and confidence instilled by the domestic gold for reserves programme. The reserves covered 1.1 months of imports in October, reflecting an improvement from August. The success of the programme and its promising future prospects are a testament to the resilience and strategic planning of the BoG and the Ghanaian government.