Bank of Canada Flags Low Productivity as National Emergency, Inflation Battles Intensify

In a pivotal address in Halifax, Bank of Canada's Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers pinpointed low productivity and sluggish business investment as critical issues plaguing the Canadian economy. Labeling the situation an 'emergency,' Rogers underscored the challenges in managing inflation and preserving living standards.

Advertisment

Unpacking Canada's Productivity Crisis

Canada's productivity, or economic output per worker, has been on a steady decline, especially noticeable post-pandemic. By the end of 2022, Canadian productivity had dwindled to 71% of the United States', a significant drop from 88% in 1984. Rogers attributed this decline to insufficient business investment in essential sectors like machinery, equipment, and intellectual property. She highlighted the detrimental effects of weak competition and regulatory uncertainties on the economy's overall health.

Integrating Skills into the Workforce

Advertisment

Rogers also emphasized the importance of effectively integrating skilled immigrants into the workforce. Misalignment between workers' skills and job roles contributes to the productivity issue, trapping many in low-wage, low-productivity positions. Improving this alignment is crucial for Canada's economic future, according to Rogers. This approach not only enhances individual living standards but also bolsters the nation's overall productivity.

The Inflation-Productivity Nexus

The ongoing productivity challenges complicate the Bank of Canada's inflation control efforts. Higher productivity can lead to increased profits and wages without necessitating price hikes. However, lagging productivity forces companies to pass rising labor costs onto consumers, inflating prices. Rogers highlighted that boosting productivity is essential for mitigating future inflation spikes without resorting to interest rate hikes. Despite avoiding detailed monetary policy discussions, she acknowledged that inflation remains above the bank's target, hinting at the need for continued vigilance.

As the Bank of Canada braces for its next interest rate decision on April 10, the spotlight on productivity underscores a critical juncture for the Canadian economy. Addressing this 'emergency' could be the key to stabilizing inflation and securing a prosperous economic future for Canada.