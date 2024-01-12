en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bank of America’s Q4 Earnings Tumble Amid LIBOR Transition and FDIC Charges

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:47 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 9:23 am EST
Bank of America’s Q4 Earnings Tumble Amid LIBOR Transition and FDIC Charges

Bank of America, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based banking giant, has reported a severe decline in its fourth-quarter earnings, with net income plummeting to $3.1 billion, or 35 cents per share. This is in stark contrast to the $7.1 billion, or 85 cents per share, that the bank earned in the same period the previous year.

Impact of LIBOR Transition and FDIC Charges

The notable downturn in the bank’s earnings has been attributed to a pretax charge of $1.6 billion tied to the transition away from the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), a benchmark used in financial markets worldwide. Additionally, a special $2.1 billion fee was imposed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) in connection with the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. When these extraordinary items are excluded, Bank of America’s earnings were 70 cents per share.

Performance in Spite of Challenges

Despite these challenging circumstances, CEO Brian Moynihan highlighted positive results for both the quarter and the full year. He noted strong organic growth and record client activity and digital engagement. He also emphasized the bank’s continued expense discipline, investment in growth initiatives, and robust capital and liquidity levels, which he believes have positioned the bank for responsible growth in 2024.

Performance by Business Segments and Stock

Bank of America’s net interest income saw a decrease of 5% to $13.9 billion due to higher deposit costs and lower deposit balances, which were not fully offset by higher yields on assets. Consumer banking revenue decreased by 4% to $10.3 billion, while sales and trading revenue saw a 3% increase to $3.6 billion. Notably, Bank of America’s stock has seen a decline of more than 1% this year, following a modest gain of 1.7% in 2023, underperforming compared to the 10% gain of the S&P 500 financial sector last year.

0
Business Finance United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
5 seconds ago
New York Fed's Study Reveals Increasing Complexity in Global Currency Market
A recent study by economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York revealed an increasingly complex global forex market with transactions totalling $7.5 trillion daily. But it’s not just the volume that’s staggering – the structure of the market is undergoing significant transformations. Rise of Multi-Dealer Platforms According to the study, published on January
New York Fed's Study Reveals Increasing Complexity in Global Currency Market
Tesla Stock Dips Following Price Cuts in China and Production Pause in Berlin
3 mins ago
Tesla Stock Dips Following Price Cuts in China and Production Pause in Berlin
BlackRock Acquires Global Infrastructure Partners in Strategic Shift Towards Infrastructure Investment
3 mins ago
BlackRock Acquires Global Infrastructure Partners in Strategic Shift Towards Infrastructure Investment
Meta to Refine Ad Targeting Options: A Move Toward Ethical Advertising
9 seconds ago
Meta to Refine Ad Targeting Options: A Move Toward Ethical Advertising
Acme Tools Tops Newsweek's Best Online Shops 2024 in DIY, Tools and Supplies Category
11 seconds ago
Acme Tools Tops Newsweek's Best Online Shops 2024 in DIY, Tools and Supplies Category
Eurasian Bank JSC Gains Footing in Uzbekistan: A Landmark in Central Asian Financial Connectivity
23 seconds ago
Eurasian Bank JSC Gains Footing in Uzbekistan: A Landmark in Central Asian Financial Connectivity
Latest Headlines
World News
ISS Crew Dives into Scientific Experiments and Crucial Maintenance
14 seconds
ISS Crew Dives into Scientific Experiments and Crucial Maintenance
Lethal Canine Virus Detected at Ft. De Soto State Park Campground
1 min
Lethal Canine Virus Detected at Ft. De Soto State Park Campground
Arsenal Women's Coach Eidevall Prioritizes FA Cup and Player Development
2 mins
Arsenal Women's Coach Eidevall Prioritizes FA Cup and Player Development
Council Debates Removal of HGVs from Mallow’s Main Street
2 mins
Council Debates Removal of HGVs from Mallow’s Main Street
Oil Prices Surge in Wake of Joint US-UK Military Operation against Houthis
3 mins
Oil Prices Surge in Wake of Joint US-UK Military Operation against Houthis
Misdiagnosis to Triumph: A Seven-Year-Old Boy's Battle with Burkitt Lymphoma
3 mins
Misdiagnosis to Triumph: A Seven-Year-Old Boy's Battle with Burkitt Lymphoma
Philippine Bishops Caution Against Charter Change Amid Controversy
5 mins
Philippine Bishops Caution Against Charter Change Amid Controversy
Yuzvendra Chahal's Social Outing with Orry Sparks Reactions Amidst Career Speculations
5 mins
Yuzvendra Chahal's Social Outing with Orry Sparks Reactions Amidst Career Speculations
Fourteenth Amendment, Trump, and the Tug-of-War Over Presidential Immunity
5 mins
Fourteenth Amendment, Trump, and the Tug-of-War Over Presidential Immunity
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app