Bank of America’s Q4 Earnings Tumble Amid LIBOR Transition and FDIC Charges

Bank of America, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based banking giant, has reported a severe decline in its fourth-quarter earnings, with net income plummeting to $3.1 billion, or 35 cents per share. This is in stark contrast to the $7.1 billion, or 85 cents per share, that the bank earned in the same period the previous year.

Impact of LIBOR Transition and FDIC Charges

The notable downturn in the bank’s earnings has been attributed to a pretax charge of $1.6 billion tied to the transition away from the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), a benchmark used in financial markets worldwide. Additionally, a special $2.1 billion fee was imposed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) in connection with the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. When these extraordinary items are excluded, Bank of America’s earnings were 70 cents per share.

Performance in Spite of Challenges

Despite these challenging circumstances, CEO Brian Moynihan highlighted positive results for both the quarter and the full year. He noted strong organic growth and record client activity and digital engagement. He also emphasized the bank’s continued expense discipline, investment in growth initiatives, and robust capital and liquidity levels, which he believes have positioned the bank for responsible growth in 2024.

Performance by Business Segments and Stock

Bank of America’s net interest income saw a decrease of 5% to $13.9 billion due to higher deposit costs and lower deposit balances, which were not fully offset by higher yields on assets. Consumer banking revenue decreased by 4% to $10.3 billion, while sales and trading revenue saw a 3% increase to $3.6 billion. Notably, Bank of America’s stock has seen a decline of more than 1% this year, following a modest gain of 1.7% in 2023, underperforming compared to the 10% gain of the S&P 500 financial sector last year.