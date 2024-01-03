Bank of America Revises Outlook on Bristol-Myers Squibb Amid Commercial Performance Uncertainties

Bank of America (BofA) analysts have shifted their perspective on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), marking a change in the stock’s rating from Buy to Neutral and slashing the price target from $68 to $60. This change is attributed to uncertainties surrounding BMY’s commercial performance.

From Confidence to Caution

Previously, analysts were confident about BMY’s ability to offset losses from expiring drug exclusivities, such as Eliquis and Opdivo, with the growth potential of its new product portfolio. However, the inconsistent performance of new launches has led to a revision of this outlook. Despite significant growth in the new product portfolio, no single product has managed to garner high enough demand to boost peak sales forecasts.

The Growth Curve and Challenges Ahead

The launch portfolio, while strong and growing linearly, is projected to rise from $3.7 billion to $18 billion between 2023 and 2027. Nonetheless, this growth is not anticipated to culminate in an attractive long-term revenue or adjusted EPS growth profile. BofA analysts suggest that any multiple expansion for BMY might only be modest in 2024.

Investors are projected to remain wary of the challenges posed by the loss of exclusivity until 2025, a year that is being seen as a potential turning point for the company. In the interim, BofA has also downgraded LianBio to underperform, following its deal to sell the Asian rights for mavacamten to BMY for $350M, leading to ‘less strategic clarity going forward.’

Ripple Effect on the Market

Following BofA’s downgrade, BMY’s stock opened at $52.79 on Wednesday, with a market capitalization of $107.40 billion. The company had reported earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76, and had announced a share repurchase plan of $3.00 billion. Meanwhile, insiders, including the CEO and a director, bought a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 over the last three months. The downgrade has also prompted several institutional investors and hedge funds to reassess their stakes in the stock.