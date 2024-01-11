Bank of America Downgrades Diageo Amidst Predicted Beverage Sector Challenges

Bank of America has revised its rating for Diageo PLC, a leading spirits company, from 'buy' to 'neutral'. This change comes in anticipation of the beverage sector grappling with challenges in 2024. These include a decline in consumer spending in Europe and the United States, complications with currency exchange, and the potential imposition of tariffs on Cognac in China. The bank's analysts have observed a more pronounced deceleration in industry growth in 2023 than anticipated and predict a possible stagnation or decrease in certain quarters of the upcoming year.

Projected Growth Amidst Potential Challenges

Despite the potential hurdles, Diageo is projected to witness a 1.5% growth in its U.S. spirits business in 2024. This is attributed to favorable shipment comparisons and a robust innovation pipeline. However, the bank estimates that Diageo's long-term growth in the U.S. will be 3%, lagging behind the industry average and consensus.

Beer Companies as Top Beverage Stocks

Meanwhile, beer companies such as Heineken N.V. and Carlsberg have been identified as top beverage stocks by the Bank of America. This is due to their attractive valuations, the potential for cost reductions, and the inherent resilience of beer in weaker consumer markets. The bank continues to maintain a 'buy' rating for Heineken and Carlsberg, with price targets of €113 and DKr1100, respectively.

Diageo's Targeted Share Price

Despite the downgrade, Diageo is still targeted for a 3050p share price by the bank, which is nearly 9% higher than its current market value. This suggests that even amidst forecasted challenges, Diageo's potential for growth remains recognized and valued.