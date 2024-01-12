en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bank of America Corp. Reports 56% Drop in Q4 Earnings Amidst Various Challenges

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:48 am EST
Bank of America Corp. Reports 56% Drop in Q4 Earnings Amidst Various Challenges

Bank of America Corp. has reported a substantial decrease in earnings for the fourth quarter, with a 56% drop in net income to US$3.14 billion, falling short of analysts’ predictions.

This decline is attributed to a series of charges, including a $2.1 billion special assessment from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and a $1.6 billion charge in connection with the transition away from the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) benchmark.

Trading Revenue and Non-Interest Expenses

The bank’s fixed-income, currencies, and commodities trading revenue fell by 5.8%, largely due to weaker trading in rates and credit. On the contrary, the equities trading revenue saw a 12% uptick, surpassing predictions. The bank’s non-interest expenses also rose by 14%, influenced by persistent inflation.

Growth Amidst Challenges

Despite these challenges, the bank’s overall loan balances saw a slight rise, and deposits increased to $1.92 trillion. The investment bank division outperformed expectations with an 8.1% rise in revenue, propelled by debt issuance, even in the face of decline in merger and acquisition advising fees.

Looking Forward

Bank of America Corp.’s fourth-quarter results serve as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of the financial sector, amplified by global shifts such as the move away from the Libor benchmark. Despite the challenges, the bank’s ability to secure growth in certain areas indicates resilience and potential for future recovery.

0
Business Finance United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
55 seconds ago
Citigroup to Eliminate 20,000 Roles in Major Restructuring
Citigroup Inc. has announced plans to axe approximately 20,000 roles as part of a significant restructuring strategy. The company anticipates this initiative to yield savings of up to $2.5 billion, BNN Breaking has learned. Restructuring for Resilience The bank’s objective is to curtail its firmwide expenses to a range of $51 billion to $53 billion
Citigroup to Eliminate 20,000 Roles in Major Restructuring
Acme Tools Tops Newsweek's Best Online Shops 2024 in DIY, Tools and Supplies Category
3 mins ago
Acme Tools Tops Newsweek's Best Online Shops 2024 in DIY, Tools and Supplies Category
Eurasian Bank JSC Gains Footing in Uzbekistan: A Landmark in Central Asian Financial Connectivity
3 mins ago
Eurasian Bank JSC Gains Footing in Uzbekistan: A Landmark in Central Asian Financial Connectivity
BlackRock's Q4 Triumph: $63 Billion Inflow Boosts AUM to Over $10 Trillion
2 mins ago
BlackRock's Q4 Triumph: $63 Billion Inflow Boosts AUM to Over $10 Trillion
New York Fed's Study Reveals Increasing Complexity in Global Currency Market
3 mins ago
New York Fed's Study Reveals Increasing Complexity in Global Currency Market
Meta to Refine Ad Targeting Options: A Move Toward Ethical Advertising
3 mins ago
Meta to Refine Ad Targeting Options: A Move Toward Ethical Advertising
Latest Headlines
World News
Groundbreaking Study Unravels Crucial Role of RBFOX2 Protein in Pancreatic Cancer Progression
1 min
Groundbreaking Study Unravels Crucial Role of RBFOX2 Protein in Pancreatic Cancer Progression
Skier Cyprien Sarrazin Clinches Super-G Victory Amidst Teammate's Frightening Crash
1 min
Skier Cyprien Sarrazin Clinches Super-G Victory Amidst Teammate's Frightening Crash
ISS Crew Dives into Scientific Experiments and Crucial Maintenance
3 mins
ISS Crew Dives into Scientific Experiments and Crucial Maintenance
Lethal Canine Virus Detected at Ft. De Soto State Park Campground
4 mins
Lethal Canine Virus Detected at Ft. De Soto State Park Campground
Arsenal Women's Coach Eidevall Prioritizes FA Cup and Player Development
5 mins
Arsenal Women's Coach Eidevall Prioritizes FA Cup and Player Development
Council Debates Removal of HGVs from Mallow’s Main Street
5 mins
Council Debates Removal of HGVs from Mallow’s Main Street
Oil Prices Surge in Wake of Joint US-UK Military Operation against Houthis
6 mins
Oil Prices Surge in Wake of Joint US-UK Military Operation against Houthis
Misdiagnosis to Triumph: A Seven-Year-Old Boy's Battle with Burkitt Lymphoma
6 mins
Misdiagnosis to Triumph: A Seven-Year-Old Boy's Battle with Burkitt Lymphoma
Philippine Bishops Caution Against Charter Change Amid Controversy
8 mins
Philippine Bishops Caution Against Charter Change Amid Controversy
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app