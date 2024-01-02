Bank Nizwa Triumphs with Overwhelming Response to Sultanate’s Sovereign Sukuk Series 7 Issuance

Bank Nizwa, a frontrunner in Islamic finance in Oman, has notably steered the issuance of the Sultanate’s Sovereign Sukuk Series 7. Represented by Oman’s Ministry of Finance, The Oman Sovereign Sukuk Company has put forth Trust Certificates worth OMR 50 million with the provision to further extend it up to OMR 100 million in a Greenshoe option. This Sukuk issuance, a component of the Omani Rial Sukuk Issuance Programme, is structured as Sukuk Al Ijarah and commits to a profit rate for seven years, promising semi-annual profit payouts.

Overwhelming Response to the Issuance

Making a mark on the Muscat Stock Exchange, the issuance garnered an overwhelming response, being nearly thrice oversubscribed, and raising a staggering OMR 143.6 million. This resulted in an allotment of OMR 76.3 million. Bank Nizwa, donning the roles of the issue manager and the collecting bank, has underlined its proficiency in Islamic finance and its contribution to Oman’s economic escalation.

Bank Nizwa’s Role and Expertise

Mr. Saif Al Rawahi, AGM Investment Treasury Government Relationship and Project Finance at Bank Nizwa, highlighted the bank’s robust industry knowledge, adherence to regulatory standards, and expertise in helming intricate financial transactions. This aligns with an increased demand for Sharia-compliant financial instruments. He further emphasized the bank’s integral role in the successful issuance of the Sukuk.

Implications for the Omani Economy

The Sukuk has appealed to a diverse group of investors, including financial institutions, pension funds, and insurance companies, reflecting the inclusivity and triumph of the offering. The amalgamation of these factors hints at the significant economic benefits expected to arise from this capital infusion, projecting robust growth for the Sultanate of Oman.