Business

Bank Muscat to Launch $390 Million Investment Fund in GCC Banks

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:01 am EST
Bank Muscat to Launch $390 Million Investment Fund in GCC Banks

Oman’s largest lender by assets, Bank Muscat, has unveiled plans to spearhead a strategic investment fund. The move, announced in a statement on the Muscat Stock Exchange, aims to leverage the promising growth of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) banking sector. The bank, with the blessings of the Central Bank of Oman, is setting the stage for a new chapter in its growth story.

Introducing the Strategic Investment Portfolio

The Strategic Investment Portfolio (SIP), as it’s christened, is a wholly-owned investment entity of Bank Muscat. The SIP is earmarked to pump up to 150 million Omani riyals into various banks within the GCC region. This substantial investment, equivalent to approximately $390 million, signals Bank Muscat’s strategic intent to diversify its earnings and maximize its stake in the GCC’s banking sector growth.

Banking on GCC’s Growth

Bank Muscat’s SIP initiative is not a random gamble. It’s a calculated move, in tune with the anticipated robust performance of the GCC banking sector. The World Bank projects the GCC region to grow at a beefed-up pace of 3.6% in 2024. On top of this, the GCC real estate market, a key growth driver for the banking sector, is set to expand at a consistent annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.13% between 2024 and 2032. The focus of the SIP is to invest in a selection of listed GCC banks that are expected to ride this wave of growth.

A Strategic Pivot for Bank Muscat

This investment fund represents a strategic pivot for Bank Muscat. It underscores the bank’s agility in spotting growth opportunities and its commitment to diversify its earnings. By capitalizing on the overall growth of the GCC banking sector, Bank Muscat reaffirms its status as a key player in the region’s financial landscape.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

