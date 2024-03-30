Bank Margins Under Pressure as Australian Household Deposits Soar to $1.46 Trillion

As Australian banks wrap up the first half of this financial year, analysts predict continued margin pressures amid heightened competition for deposits and loans. National Australia Bank, Westpac, and ANZ Bank, concluding this period at the end of the month, face challenges as customers gravitate towards higher-interest options, impacting profitability despite a surge in share prices.

Intensified Competition and Its Impacts

Morningstar's Nathan Zaia and UBS's John Storey highlight the ongoing struggle for banks in maintaining their profit margins. With the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's recent data indicating ANZ's lead in mortgage book growth and Macquarie's rise in home loan shares, the landscape is fiercely competitive. Analysts foresee a 9 to 10 basis points contraction in margins, driven by robust mortgage and deposit competition, and a shift towards higher interest rate products.

Share Prices vs. Financial Performance

Despite the margin squeeze, shares in NAB, Westpac, CBA, and ANZ have risen significantly in the last six months, creating a notable disconnect between the banks' financial performance and their market valuation. This trend raises eyebrows as the banking sector braces for upcoming half-year results, with particular attention on profit margins.

Future Outlook and Challenges

Zaia predicts a potential softening in mortgage competition and highlights the growing challenges for smaller, regional banks. With household deposits reaching a record high of $1.46 trillion, the funding landscape for banks is evolving. Despite lower late repayment rates indicating borrower resilience, there is an expectation of normalization, pointing towards an uncertain future for bank margins and the broader financial stability.