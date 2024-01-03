en English
Business

Bank Hapoalim’s Chairman Reuven Krupik Stresses on Digital Transformation in Fintech

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:47 pm EST
Bank Hapoalim’s Chairman Reuven Krupik Stresses on Digital Transformation in Fintech

Reuven Krupik, Chairman of Bank Hapoalim, brought to the forefront the critical role of digital transformation in fintech during his address at Calcalist’s 2022 Fintech conference. The event was co-organized by Bank Hapoalim, bringing together industry leaders and innovators. Krupik recognized the competitive edge fintech brings to the banking landscape, asserting that such competition fuels efficiency, refinement, and progress. Not merely catching up with the fintech wave, banks are pioneers in shaping it, enhancing services, interface, and creating fitting products for the contemporary era. The Bit payments app, as Krupik illustrated, is an exemplary fintech progression within the banking sector.

Digital Transformation: A Fintech Revolution

The digital metamorphosis in fintech is far-reaching. It encompasses the adoption of mobile banking, digital payments, AI and data analytics, blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and robo-advisers. This revolution necessitates substantial investments in technology, the overhaul of legacy systems, and upskilling staff for a digitally evolved banking landscape. The future of digital banking is radiant with opportunities for growth and innovation, including personalized services and symbiotic collaborations between traditional banks and fintechs. Open finance, with its focus on accessibility and personalization, holds revolutionary potential for financial inclusivity.

Embedded Finance: Reshaping Business

Embedded finance is revolutionizing business operations by seamlessly integrating financial services into everyday applications, streamlining transactions, and enriching customer experiences. It enables direct incorporation of banking, payment, and insurance services into non-financial products or services, fostering efficiency and a smoother customer journey. The ascent of embedded finance is heralding a new epoch in financial services, fuelled by significant developments that profoundly influence business strategies and customer engagement. As technological advancements and consumer needs evolve, they pave the way for new business innovations and opportunities.

Fintech: The Future Unfolds

2024 forecasts a significant transformation in the fintech industry, driven by technologies like Software as a Service (SaaS), automation, open banking APIs, and enhanced accessibility. The SaaS model, with its cloud capabilities and stringent security measures, is reshaping the fintech horizon, enabling scalability and flexibility. Automation, particularly through artificial intelligence, has spurred the growth of digital payments, and is expected to continue impacting the industry. Furthermore, open banking APIs are anticipated to empower fintech institutions to offer unique user experiences through personalized financial services. The fintech trend of 2024 is anticipated to be propelled by AI and machine learning, the buy now pay later (BNPL) transaction system, software as a service (SaaS) growth, integration of open banking API, contactless transactions and cross-border payments, mobile payments, regulatory technology (RegTech), and voice integration technology.

Business Finance
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

