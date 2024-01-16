Bank First Corporation Reports Strong Earnings but Sees Stock Decline

Bank First Corporation (BFC), a financial institution headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, delivered its fiscal results for the fourth quarter and the full year, demonstrating robust performance that surpassed analysts' expectations. The bank's fourth-quarter profit amounted to $34.9 million, resulting in earnings of $3.39 per share. After accounting for unique gains and expenses, adjusted earnings were $1.44 per share.

Exceeding Forecasts

The revenue for the fourth quarter reached a notable $91.1 million, with the revenue net of interest expense marking $75.4 million. This figure surpassed the forecasts, lending credence to the strong financial performance of the bank. The adjusted earnings per share of $1.44 outstripped the analysts' average expectation of $1.41, underscoring the bank's ability to deliver on its financial objectives.

Annual Financials

Over the entire fiscal year, BFC reported a profit of $74.5 million, translating to $7.28 per share. The total revenue for the year amounted to $191.6 million. These figures represent a significant increase from the previous year, highlighting the bank's sustained growth trajectory despite the challenging economic landscape.

Stock Performance

Despite the impressive earnings report, Bank First Corporation's shares have not fared as well in the stock market. The shares have seen a nearly 9% decline since the start of the year. As of the close of trading on Tuesday, the share price stood at $78.96, indicating a 9% decrease over the past twelve months. Analysts hold mixed views on the bank's stock, with the current average rating being 'hold' and a median 12-month price target of $94.00.