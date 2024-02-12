Bangladesh's Tax Revenue Challenge: Forging a Strategic Path to Meet the 12.3% Target

As Bangladesh strives to reach its ambitious tax-to-GDP ratio target of 12.3% by 2025, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem admits that achieving this goal is a daunting challenge due to the country's narrow tax base.

Forging a Strategic Path to Revenue Collection

In an effort to enhance tax collection and address the challenges within the current tax system, various stakeholders, including customs officials and business representatives, gathered to discuss the Medium and Long-term Revenue Strategy (MLTRS). The meeting emphasized the need for strategic revenue collection and a critical review of tax exemptions to meet the lofty target.

Despite the acknowledged difficulties, the Banglabandha land port in Bangladesh has consistently achieved its revenue targets over the past few years. In the fiscal year of 2022-23, the port collected Taka 64.7 crore in revenue, surpassing the target of 41.14 crore. Over the past five years, the port has generated an impressive Taka 235.92 crore and 73 thousands in revenue.

Missed Tax Targets and the Shrinking Fiscal Space

Unfortunately, the NBR missed its tax target for the 11th consecutive year in FY23, with revenue collections increasing by only 8% compared to the previous year. The government had initially planned to borrow Tk 140,425 crore from domestic sources in FY23 but ended up borrowing Tk 133,800 crore.

Fahmida Khatun from the Centre for Policy Dialogue commented on the situation, stating that the government's fiscal space is shrinking. With plans to borrow about Tk 258,000 crore in FY24 to implement the national budget, the pressure to meet revenue targets and expand the tax base is more critical than ever.

A Ray of Hope Amidst the Challenges

Despite the missed targets and financial constraints, Bangladesh has made some progress in its revenue collection efforts. Finance Minister Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali announced that the country had achieved 87.70% of its revenue target for the current fiscal year, amounting to 4.43 lakh crore. Tax revenue accounted for Taka 1,65,629.75 crore, while stamp duty contributed Taka 1,626 crore.

Although there is still a tax revenue deficiency of Taka 23,227.19 crore, the focus on strategic revenue collection, review of tax exemptions, and the consistent performance of revenue-generating ports like Banglabandha offer hope for a more robust tax base and a brighter fiscal future.

The road to achieving Bangladesh's tax-to-GDP ratio target may be fraught with challenges, but the commitment to finding innovative solutions and the determination to expand the tax base remain steadfast. As the nation forges ahead, the stories of human endurance and hope in the face of financial adversity continue to unfold.