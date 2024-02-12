Bangladesh's Tax Crisis: Expanding the Tax Net and Encouraging Compliance

The Struggle to Expand the Tax Net

Despite a rapidly growing economy, Bangladesh grapples with one of the lowest tax-GDP ratios in the world, hovering around 9 percent. This stark reality hampers the government's ability to address pressing public expenditure needs, such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure. In a bid to boost revenue and meet the IMF's target of a 9.4 percent tax-GDP ratio by 2026, the Bangladeshi government faces an uphill battle against tax evasion and non-compliance.

Unraveling the Complexities of Compliance

A recent survey by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) revealed that 68 percent of individuals with taxable income in Bangladesh do not pay taxes. The number of e-TIN holders surpasses 7.4 million, yet only 2.3 million submitted tax returns. Corporate tax returns tell a similar story, with just 30,000 annual submissions over the past seven years, despite the economy nearly tripling in size. High costs of compliance, complex manual processes, and the burden of tax-related work discourage companies from submitting returns.

Shifting the Tax Burden and the Path Forward

The government's recent imposition of a 27.5 percent corporate tax on income from private provident funds has drawn criticism, as it affects the retirement benefits of private sector employees. This move highlights the heavy tax burden borne by common people, rather than the wealthy. Experts argue that addressing tax evasion among the rich could generate significant additional revenue.

To achieve the IMF's tax-GDP ratio target, an additional Tk2.34 lakh crore needs to be collected by June 2026. Tax experts emphasize the urgent need for structural revenue reforms, including simplifying the return submission process, providing relief to start-up companies, automating return submission, and lowering the cost of corporate tax compliance.

As of the fiscal year 2023-2024, the Bangladeshi government collected Taka 5,90,164 crore in income tax revenue. Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali attributed the public's lack of awareness and technological knowledge as the main reasons for taxpayers' reluctance to submit their income tax returns. To overcome this challenge, the government must focus on expanding the tax net, incentivizing compliance, and creating a fairer tax system that benefits all Bangladeshi citizens.