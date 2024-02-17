Bangladesh's Sugar Industry: A Radical Shift Towards Distilleries Amidst Financial Turmoil

In a bold move that could reshape the future of the sugar industry in Bangladesh, the North Bengal Sugar Mills in Lalpur, Natore is exploring the potential of setting up a distillery to turn its fortunes around. Amidst the backdrop of the country's state-owned sugar mills grappling with severe losses and skyrocketing production costs, this initiative aims to harness the growing demand for liquor, potentially steering the mill towards profitability. Md Humayun Kabir, the managing director of the mill, shared that the move to produce liquor from the by-product of molasses could mirror the success story of Carew & Company (Bangladesh) Ltd., the only profitable entity among the 15 sugar mills operated under the Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC).

Struggling Giants: The Plight of Bangladesh's Sugar Mills

The landscape of Bangladesh's sugar industry is marked by stark contrasts. On one hand, the country's sugar mills, heavyweight industrial assets, are drowning in financial distress. The production cost in these mills is alarmingly eight times higher than that of their counterparts in Brazil and India, the globe's leading sugar producers. This economic strain is compounded by the mills' inability to meet more than a mere 1% of the nation's annual sugar needs, leaving them saddled with approximately Tk9,291 crore in bank loans and Tk5,300 crore in accumulated losses. On the other hand, the successful privatization of state-owned jute mills presents a ray of hope, a strategy the Prime Minister has directed authorities to replicate for the sugar sector.

A Glimmer of Hope: The Distillery Proposal

The proposal to set up a distillery represents a pivot from traditional sugar production towards innovative revenue streams. This shift is not just about survival but about revitalizing an industry on the brink. The North Bengal Sugar Mills, despite its proud history, has faced declining sugar production and quality, attributed to outdated machinery and continuous losses. A recent project to produce refined white sugar and electricity was suspended by the Project Evaluation Committee, further highlighting the need for transformative ideas like the distillery project. With Carew & Company (Bangladesh) Ltd. as a beacon of profitability through diversification, the path for North Bengal Sugar Mills and potentially others within the BSFIC could see a significant turnaround.

At the Crossroads: The Future of Sugar Mills in Bangladesh

The government's consideration of privatizing the sugar mills, akin to the jute mill strategy, underscores the critical juncture at which the sugar industry stands. The closure of 25 state-owned jute mills in 2022, with 16 leased to the private sector, illustrates a potential path forward. The success of this transition could serve as a blueprint for the sugar mills, presenting a viable solution to the financial quagmire. However, the execution of such a plan would not only require careful planning and investment but also a paradigm shift in operational philosophy, focusing on innovation, market demands, and sustainability.

In summary, the North Bengal Sugar Mills' exploration of establishing a distillery comes at a time when Bangladesh's sugar industry faces unprecedented challenges. With production costs soaring and profitability dwindling, innovative solutions such as this could herald a new era for the struggling sector. The potential privatization of sugar mills, inspired by the jute mill strategy, further indicates a pivotal period of transformation. As the industry stands at the crossroads, the decisions made today could very well determine its trajectory for years to come, potentially revitalizing a sector critical to the nation's economy and the livelihoods of thousands.