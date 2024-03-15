Bangladesh's Nafira Nayeem Ahmad and Shamim Ahmed Mridha Win Prestigious Diana Legacy Award

On March 14, William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, celebrated the achievements of twenty young leaders from around the globe, including Bangladesh's own Nafira Nayeem Ahmad and Shamim Ahmed Mridha. These accolades were conferred as part of The Diana Award's 25th Anniversary, commemorating the late Princess Diana's enduring legacy of fostering social change and humanitarian work.

Empowering Youth and Fostering Inclusivity

In 2019, Nafira Nayeem Ahmad took a bold step towards combatting societal inequities by founding "Amplitude", a non-profit organization aimed at eradicating discrimination and promoting sustainable solutions for equality. Through her leadership, Amplitude has mobilized over 30 volunteers, championing the cause of social justice and challenging the norms that perpetuate discrimination and stigma in society. Nafira's tireless efforts have established her as a beacon of hope for a more inclusive world.

Championing Climate Action

Parallelly, Shamim Ahmed Mridha has been making waves in the realm of environmental advocacy through his initiative, "Eco-Network Global". As a staunch advocate for climate education, Shamim's "Climate School" has enlightened over 50,000 youths on the pressing issues of climate change and environmental conservation. By appointing climate ambassadors and leveraging media platforms, he has significantly contributed to fostering greater awareness and action towards a sustainable future.

Award Significance and Global Recognition

The Legacy Award, taking place biennially, honors young visionaries who have made significant contributions to social action or humanitarian efforts. Both Nafira and Shamim were previously recognized with The Diana Award in 2022 or 2023 for their impactful work, underscoring their dedication to their respective causes. This year's ceremony not only highlighted their achievements but also reinforced the importance of youth leadership in driving social and environmental progress worldwide.

As the world continues to face complex challenges, the stories of Nafira Nayeem Ahmad and Shamim Ahmed Mridha serve as powerful reminders of the impact that young leaders can have on society. Their recognition with The Diana Legacy Award is not just a personal achievement but a call to action for young individuals everywhere to engage in meaningful change. Their journey embodies the spirit of Princess Diana's legacy, inspiring a new generation to carry forward the torch of compassion, activism, and hope for a better world.