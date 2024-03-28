Bangladesh's Forex Reserves Dip Below $20 Billion Amid Dollar Sales Spree

Amidst a rapid depletion of foreign currency reserves, Bangladesh faces a critical economic juncture as the country's reserves fell sharply by $533.82 million in just a week. As of March 27, the reserves stood at a concerning $19.45 billion, down from $19.98 billion on March 20, as reported by Bangladesh Bank. This financial strain comes despite the central bank's efforts to boost liquidity through remittance inflows ahead of Eid and a currency swap agreement with commercial banks.

Forex Reserve Decline: A Closer Look

The decline in reserves marks a significant financial challenge for Bangladesh, especially considering the reserves were above $21 billion in the first week of March this year. The sharp drop to below $19 billion can be attributed to the clearance of a $1.35 billion Asian Clearing Union payment and the continued sale of US dollars to commercial banks by the central bank. These measures, while aimed at settling import bills, especially for state-run enterprises, have led to a notable reduction in the country's financial buffer against external shocks.

Efforts to Counter the Decline

In response to the dwindling reserves, the Bangladesh Bank has initiated several measures. The introduction of a currency swap mechanism has provided over Tk6,500 crore to banks within a mere three-day period, slightly improving the gross reserves. Furthermore, the central bank is contemplating the adoption of a crawling peg system to curb exchange rate volatility. This strategy aims to stabilize the exchange rate and prevent further depletion of foreign exchange reserves, which have halved since August 2021, with the taka losing about 28 percent of its value.

Looking Forward

The situation poses a complex challenge for Bangladesh, balancing the need to support economic growth and manage its external payments effectively. The country's approach, including the currency swap initiative and the potential adoption of a crawling peg system, reflects a proactive attempt to navigate through these financial difficulties. However, the effectiveness of these measures in stabilizing the forex reserves and the exchange rate, coupled with the broader economic implications, remains to be seen.