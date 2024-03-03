Bangladesh's Economic Crisis: Urgent Reforms Needed, Says Former World Bank Economist

Addressing Bangladesh's deepening macroeconomic crisis, Dr Zahid Hussain, a former World Bank lead economist, highlighted the urgent need for policy reforms and banking sector consolidation. Speaking at a university lecture, he criticized the delayed reform timeline set by Bangladesh Bank for March 2025, emphasizing the necessity of immediate action to prevent further deterioration of the economy.

Advertisment

Banking Sector in Distress

Dr Hussain shed light on the precarious health of Bangladesh's banking system, advocating for the immediate merger of weaker banks to stabilize the sector. He starkly suggested that banks unwilling to merge should be allowed to fail, indicating a dire need for decisive action to cleanse the system of instability. Amidst global economic pressures, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine-Russia war, and a severe dollar crisis, Bangladesh's economic challenges have become increasingly pronounced.

Shifts in Employment and Global Crisis Impact

Advertisment

Dr Hussain noted an intriguing shift in employment trends, with a rise in agricultural jobs but a decline in the industrial sector between 2016 and 2022. He attributed the global economic crisis to several factors, including the ongoing dollar crisis and geopolitical tensions, which have exacerbated Bangladesh's economic vulnerabilities. Despite these challenges, Dr Hussain criticized the government's procrastination on policy reforms, urging immediate action to mitigate the crisis.

Proposals for Economic Recovery

Highlighting strategies for recovery, Dr Hussain proposed measures to restore confidence in the banking sector and boost foreign income. He criticized the Bangladesh Bank's approach to direct government payments by printing money, which contributes to currency devaluation. Drawing from his experience at the World Bank, he advocated for a market-driven approach to determine the dollar's value and emphasized the importance of policy reforms to navigate the current economic challenges.

The lecture, part of the 'Bangladesh Corpus: Public Lecture Series-2024' at the United International University, concluded with insights into the potential outcomes of delayed reforms. Dr Hussain's call to action underscores the critical need for immediate policy interventions to stabilize Bangladesh's economy and secure a prosperous future.