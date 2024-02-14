Bangladesh's Central Bank Launches Digital Banks to Foster Financial Inclusion and Economic Growth

In a bold step towards a digital future, Bangladesh's Central Bank is set to launch digital banks. This transformation, aimed at enhancing financial inclusion, will revolutionize the country's financial landscape.

Central Bank's Digital Banking Initiative

The Central Bank of Bangladesh has issued guidelines for establishing digital banks, marking a significant stride in the nation's financial evolution. These banks will operate without physical branches, relying solely on technology to deliver services.

The minimum capital requirement for setting up a digital bank is BDT 500 crore, with a mandate for maintaining a robust governance structure. This includes a Board of Directors responsible for strategic direction and risk management.

Technological Innovation and Compliance

Technological innovation is at the heart of this digital transformation. Digital banks are expected to leverage advanced technologies to provide secure, efficient, and user-friendly services.

Compliance with regulatory standards is non-negotiable. Banks must adhere to stringent rules to ensure customer data protection and maintain the integrity of the financial system.

Financial Inclusion and Economic Growth

The digital banking initiative aims to accelerate account ownership and drive equitable economic growth. By providing access to financial services, it seeks to empower individuals and businesses, particularly Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

SMEs have long faced challenges in accessing financial resources. The digital banking platform could bridge this gap, offering them opportunities to grow and contribute to the economy.

In line with this vision, the government is considering making skills training mandatory for individuals seeking loans under financial inclusion schemes. The PM Vishwakarma scheme, launched in 2023, will serve as a template for this approach.

Under this scheme, artisans and craftspeople receive skill upgradation training and are eligible for collateral-free loans upon completion. This initiative aims to create skilled workers and build assets, rather than merely disbursing funds.

As Bangladesh moves towards a digitized financial system, the role of digital banks in promoting financial inclusion cannot be overstated. They have the potential to reshape the economic landscape, fostering growth and prosperity for all.

Today, on February 14, 2024, we stand on the brink of a new era in banking. The journey towards a digitized, inclusive, and secure financial system is underway, promising a brighter future for Bangladesh.