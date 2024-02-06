Bangladeshi Bankers Propose Corporate Tax Reduction Ahead of 2024-25 Budget

In a move to foster economic growth and enhance revenue collection, the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) has put forth a series of tax reforms for consideration in the upcoming 2024-25 national budget. Central to their proposal is a significant reduction in the corporate tax rate for banks to 30%, and the introduction of a uniform corporate tax rate for all listed companies. If implemented, these changes could substantially alter the fiscal landscape for financial institutions in Bangladesh.

Revising Tax Thresholds and Avoiding Double Taxation

In a recent pre-budget meeting with the National Board of Revenue (NBR), the ABB also advocated for an increase in the minimum taxable income threshold for individual taxpayers from Tk 3.5 lakh to Tk 5 lakh. This proposed increase aims to ease the tax burden on middle-income earners, thereby promoting increased consumer spending and economic vibrancy. Additionally, the ABB suggested that banks should be permitted to use tax rates from double tax treaties, thus preventing double taxation on income.

Addressing Tax Disparities and Seeking Exemptions

The Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchanges also joined the dialogue, pushing for a re-evaluation of the tax gap between listed and unlisted companies. They argued that the current tax disparity dissuades companies from listing, thereby stunting the growth of the capital market. Furthermore, they sought tax exemption on bond interest, positing that such a move would stimulate the bond market and provide companies with an alternative funding route.

Insurance Sector Proposals

The Bangladesh Insurance Association chimed in with their own set of recommendations, chief among them being the removal of taxes on life insurance interest gains and VAT on re-insurance commissions. The association argued that these taxes create unnecessary hurdles for insurers and deter potential customers from purchasing insurance policies.

To these proposals, NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem responded that the NBR would thoroughly review these suggestions and forward relevant recommendations to the finance ministry for consideration. As Bangladesh navigates its way towards a robust post-LDC graduation economy, these proposed tax reforms could potentially play a key role in that journey.