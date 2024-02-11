Bangladesh Real Estate Titans Advocate for Black Money Investments in Housing Sector

Real Estate Titans of Bangladesh Propose Unorthodox Solution: Embrace Black Money

In an intriguing turn of events, the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) has petitioned the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to permit black money investments in the housing sector without scrutiny for the upcoming decade. The proposal includes the purchase of initial flats without probing the source of funds. This plea arises from a meeting held between REHAB and the NBR.

During the financial year 2020-21, the government introduced a provision to invest black money across all sectors, including real estate, with a 10% tax. However, it faced backlash from various factions and was subsequently withdrawn. REHAB asserts that reinstating this privilege is crucial to prevent the escalating transfer of large sums of money abroad.

Black Money: A Silver Lining for Bangladesh's Economy?

The recent fiscal year witnessed an unprecedented Tk20,500 crore of black money being legitimized in Bangladesh, with Tk16,830 crore being legalized by 7,055 individuals. The government's initiative to allow undisclosed income investments in various sectors, including real estate, aimed to stimulate the economy affected by the pandemic.

Out of these, 4,518 individuals chose to whiten their money by purchasing land and flats, while 268 invested in the stock market. The NBR collected a staggering Tk2,064 crore in revenue from these investments. Dr. Abdul Majid, a former NBR chairman and economist, attributes this trend to the closure of hundi and the risks associated with sending money abroad during the pandemic.

REHAB's Proposal: A Double-Edged Sword?

REHAB's proposal seeks to curtail the outflow of large sums of money abroad and increase government revenue through taxation. They argue that the government received Tk2,065 crore in revenue during FY21 by providing similar investment opportunities for undisclosed income.

As part of their proposal, REHAB has also requested a reduction in the existing fees for flat and plot registration from 12% to 7%. While this move could potentially boost the economy, it also raises questions about ethical implications and the long-term effects on Bangladesh's financial landscape.

The Bangladeshi government's FY20 budget allowed undisclosed income to be invested in special economic zones (SEZs), high-tech parks, and real estate, including land, flats, and apartments, to become disclosed. The flat rate of tax for investment in SEZs and high-tech parks was set at 10%, while the tax for real estate investment ranged from Tk 500 to Tk 15,000 per square meter.

A working paper by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) indicates that the size of Bangladesh's shadow economy has grown to around $58 billion or at least Tk 4,532.71 billion, equivalent to 27.60% of the country's GDP in 2015. The government believes that allowing such legal avenues to disclose hidden income will help check capital flight and bring money into the mainstream economy from the black or shadow economy.

As REHAB's proposal gains traction, the world watches with bated breath, waiting to see if Bangladesh will embrace the controversial move to welcome black money into its housing sector. Only time will tell if this unconventional strategy will indeed prove beneficial for the country's economy or lead to unforeseen consequences.