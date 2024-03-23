Bangladesh Government Launches App to Eliminate Middlemen, Stabilize Commodity Prices

In a significant move to stabilize market prices and ensure transparency, the government has initiated the development of an innovative app aimed at eradicating the role of middlemen in the commodity market. This app will provide detailed information on the import, marketing, and stock levels of daily necessities directly from producers, importers, and wholesalers, thereby preventing hoarding and price manipulation.

Revolutionizing Market Management

The Ministry of Commerce is spearheading the development of this app as part of its broader strategy to introduce smart market management practices. By eliminating the need for middlemen, the government aims to curb the unethical profit-making practices that lead to price hikes and product shortages, thus alleviating consumer suffering. Retailers operating through the app will be required to obtain a license from the district administration, ensuring that only verified entities participate in this new market structure.

Enhancing Oversight and Accountability

The app's implementation is complemented by the government's ongoing efforts to control prices through mobile court campaigns. However, recognizing the limitations of these raids, the government is focusing on smart market management to achieve long-term stability. Regular monitoring and the requirement for retailers to present purchase vouchers and price lists during inspections aim to foster a transparent and accountable trading environment.

Community Engagement and Future Prospects

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu highlighted the positive outcomes observed during market inspections, including instances of products being sold below government-set prices. The initiative has received support from various sectors, including wholesalers who acknowledge the need for discipline in business. With the government and community stakeholders working hand in hand, this innovative app promises to bring about a more stable and fair market for daily commodities.