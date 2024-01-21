Bangladesh Eyes Easier Access to Chinese Development Funds

The Finance Minister of Bangladesh, Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, has sparked optimism by stating that securing Chinese funds for the country's developmental projects is expected to be more straightforward. The minister's statement followed a meeting with the Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh, Yao Wen. The meeting, a courtesy call after the formation of the new government in Bangladesh, took place at the NEC conference room in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka.

A Mutual Enthusiasm for a Stronger Partnership

Both parties expressed a positive outlook on the future of Bangladesh-China relations during the meeting. Minister Ali underscored Bangladesh's commitment to play a robust role in enhancing bilateral ties. Ambassador Yao Wen, on the other hand, emphasized the anticipation of stronger economic and trade relations with Bangladesh under the new administration. This dialogue indicates a mutual readiness to strengthen cooperation and bolster development initiatives in Bangladesh with Chinese financial support.

The Role of the Bangladesh Infrastructure Development Fund

The Bangladesh Infrastructure Development Fund (BIDF) has been established with a portion of forex reserves, and the government has selected the Payra port as the first project to receive financing. The fund, totaling $2 billion annually, will initially concentrate on port and power sectors. There are plans to broaden its focus to include other profitable projects and private sector financing in the future.

An agreement between the Finance Division, the Payra Port Authority, and Sonali Bank outlines the financing structure, with the aim of accelerating economic activities and project implementation. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has emphasized the importance of using the foreign currency reserve for infrastructure development. Plans are underway to gradually increase the fund size as reserves grow. The current foreign exchange reserve stands at around $43 billion, with a record high of $44 billion. Experts view the BIDF as a positive decision, with potential to attract foreign investors through public-private partnerships.

Anticipation of Easier Access to Chinese Development Funds

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali has reported that the release of Chinese funds for Bangladesh's development projects will be easier than before. He expects China's financing concessions to be more accessible, and the Chinese ambassador has expressed that their work has started anew with the new government in Bangladesh. The ambassador also stated that China's economic and trade relations with Bangladesh will further grow under the new government. Ambitious expectations are set for the future of Bangladesh-China relations, especially in terms of economic cooperation and development funding.