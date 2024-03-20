Bangladesh Cabinet Approves Bulk Procurement of Sugar, Lentils to Meet Ramadan Demand

On March 20, 2024, the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) in Bangladesh sanctioned proposals for significant procurement of essential commodities, including sugar and lentils, to satisfy the increasing demand amidst the Holy Month of Ramadan. Chaired by Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, the meeting underscored the government's proactive measures in stabilizing market supplies.

Strategic Procurement Amidst Festive Season

The approved proposals highlighted the government's strategic approach to managing the supply of essential goods during peak demand periods. Notably, the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) is set to procure 10,000 tonnes of sugar from the Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC) and 8,000 tonnes of lentil from Agrigo Trading Pvt Ltd, India. These procurements are aimed at bolstering the national reserves and ensuring affordable prices for consumers during Ramadan.

Expanding Infrastructure and Trade

In addition to food supplies, the CCGP meeting approved several infrastructure and trade-related proposals. A significant award went to the 'Matarbari Port Development Project', granted to Mitsui E&S Machinery and Tec International Consortium, Japan. This move is part of a broader effort to enhance Bangladesh's shipping and logistical capabilities, signaling growth in international trade and economic development.

Ensuring Economic Stability and Growth

The decisions from the latest CCGP meeting reflect the government's commitment to economic stability and growth. By securing essential commodities like sugar and lentils, the government aims to mitigate price volatility and ensure availability. The meeting also set the stage for substantial infrastructure projects, demonstrating a forward-looking approach to national development and trade.

As Bangladesh continues to navigate the complexities of global trade and domestic demand, the actions taken by the CCGP serve as critical steps towards ensuring the wellbeing of its citizens and the resilience of its economy.