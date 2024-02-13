Bangladesh Bank's Interest Rate Shake-Up: Winners, Losers, and Challenges Ahead

Bangladesh Bank's recent decision to remove the ceiling on lending and deposit rates for non-bank financial institutions has sent ripples through the country's financial landscape. The new lending-rate mechanism, based on the SMART Index, will see depositors earning over 9.0% interest on their investments, while the cost of lending surges beyond 12%. This move aims to instill discipline and transparency in the market and bridge the deposit to lending gap.

High Interest Rates: A Double-Edged Sword

As Bangladesh grapples with a dollar crisis, businesses are reeling from the high costs of dollars for opening letters of credit (LCs). The Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) President voiced concerns over the challenges faced by industries, including escalating bank loan interest rates.

In an effort to improve the financial account and resolve the dollar crisis within the year, the Bangladesh Bank is monitoring LC openings to prevent over-invoicing and under-invoicing. However, the recent 75 basis points increase in the policy rate to 7.25 percent, the sharpest in over a decade, has added to businesses' woes.

A Surge in Borrowing Costs

The interest rate hike has significantly impacted businesses, pushing borrowing costs to over 12% from around 9% in June last year. Companies are witnessing their operating profits erode as interest expenses rise. With consumer prices remaining high, averaging 9.63% in September, the central bank's target appears elusive.

While the rate hike aims to curb inflation and stabilize the exchange rate, it poses a threat to investments and private sector credit growth. Companies are bracing themselves for the possibility of interest rates on bank loans reaching as high as 15% in the coming months.

Winners and Losers in the High Interest Rate Regime

Cash-rich businesses are the only ones reaping benefits from this situation, enjoying increased interest income. However, highly leveraged companies and those selling non-staple products are expected to bear the brunt of the rising interest rates.

Companies already struggling with exchange rate fluctuations, import constraints, slowing consumption, and energy shortages find themselves in a tight spot. The situation is further compounded by the rising cost of borrowing, making survival a daunting task.

As the financial landscape in Bangladesh continues to evolve, businesses must adapt to these changes and find innovative ways to navigate the challenges posed by the high interest rate regime.

Key Points: