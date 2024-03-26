Bangladesh Bank Seeks New Chief Economist as Md Habibur Rahman Steps into Deputy Governor Role

On February 28, 2024, the Bangladesh Bank found itself in search of a new chief economist following Md Habibur Rahman's transition from the role to become the deputy governor. Habibur, with a robust tenure as the executive director of the central bank's research department, continues to manage critical tasks associated with the chief economist's responsibilities despite his new position.

Advertisment

Vacancy and Appointment Process

Mezbaul Haque, Executive Director and Spokesperson for Bangladesh Bank, highlighted the ongoing efforts to fill the vacancy. Historically, the central bank has favored appointing Bangladeshi nationals with affiliations to prestigious institutions like the World Bank and the IMF, backed by degrees from foreign universities. The search is on for a successor who can maintain the high standards set by previous chief economists, including the internal promotion of Md Habibur Rahman in 2022, marking a notable shift in the bank's appointment strategy.

Legacy of Leadership

Advertisment

The role of chief economist at Bangladesh Bank has seen distinguished leaders, from Hassan Zaman (2012-2014), a former World Bank lead economist, to Faisal Ahmed from the IMF, indicating the position's significant impact on policy formulation and economic analysis within the country. This tradition underscores the importance of the chief economist's contributions to Bangladesh's financial stability and growth.

Core Responsibilities and Impact

The Chief Economist's Unit (CEU) at Bangladesh Bank plays a pivotal role in steering key policy actions through rigorous economic analysis, drafting critical reports such as the Monetary Policy Statement, and fostering research collaborations. The chief economist's responsibilities are crucial for ensuring informed decision-making and strategic planning, highlighting the urgency and importance of appointing a suitable candidate to this influential position.

As the Bangladesh Bank continues its search for a new chief economist, the appointment will undoubtedly influence the bank's future policy directions and its ability to address the economic challenges facing Bangladesh. The successor will carry on the legacy of utilizing economic analysis to guide the central bank's policy measures, ensuring financial stability, and contributing to the country's economic growth.