Banco di Desio e della Brianza Achieves Record-Breaking Profit in 2023

In a remarkable display of financial resurgence, Banco di Desio e della Brianza reported a staggering net profit of EUR 240.4 million in 2023, a significant surge from the previous year's EUR 81.5 million. This impressive performance exceeded the bank's business plan target, underlining its robust financial health across several key metrics.

A Resurgence in Profitability

The bank's operating income saw a substantial increase to EUR 581.1 million, up from EUR 486.1 million in 2022. This positive trend was mirrored in the net interest income, which rose to EUR 358.5 million from EUR 273.9 million, and net fees and commissions, which grew to EUR 206.6 million from EUR 198.1 million.

Pre-tax income and gross income also improved, reaching EUR 111.3 million and EUR 166.2 million, respectively. The bank's operating income climbed to EUR 260.2 million from EUR 213.1 million, further underscoring its financial resilience.

Stability Amidst Growth

Despite this growth, Banco di Desio e della Brianza maintained stability in its customer deposits. Direct deposits stood at EUR 14.8 billion, while indirect deposits were at EUR 20.1 billion. The bank's proportion of impaired loans remained steady at 3.3 percent, demonstrating its effective risk management strategies.

The bank's solid coverage ratios further attested to its financial stability. The coverage ratios for impaired loans and performing loans were 48.8 percent and 0.97 percent, respectively. The reported capital ratios, including the CET 1 ratio and TIER 1 ratio at 18.64 percent, and the Total Capital ratio at 19.49 percent, highlighted the bank's commitment to regulatory compliance and financial stability.

Rewarding Shareholders

Reflecting these positive financial results, the bank's board proposed a dividend of EUR 0.2634 per share, marking a significant increase from the previous year's EUR 0.1969 per share. This dividend represents a total payout of 77 percent of the 2023 consolidated net profit.

In response to this news, the bank's stock closed up 2.2 percent at EUR 4.14 per share, indicating investor confidence in the bank's future performance.

Banco di Desio e della Brianza's successful financial year is a testament to its strategic vision, prudent risk management, and commitment to delivering value to its stakeholders. As the bank continues to navigate the complex financial landscape, its focus on stability and growth will undoubtedly serve as a beacon for other financial institutions.