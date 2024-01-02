Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR: Stock Fluctuations and Future Projections

Marking the end of the trading day on December 29, 2024, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD) — a giant in the Banks – Regional Industry — experienced a slight stock fluctuation, opening and closing at $3.54. Over the past year, the stock price has spanned from $2.20 to $3.56, reflecting the volatility inherent in the financial sector.

A Five-Year Trend

Banco Bradesco has seen a decline in annual sales by -1.44% over the past five years, evident in the decrease in earnings per share at an average rate of -5.87% per year. Despite this, the company holds a strong financial position with a market capitalization of $18.59 billion and a workforce of 88,381 employees. The previous quarter’s sales were 13,163 million, with a quarter income of 696,310K, maintaining a positive net margin of +6.53 and a return on equity of 13.74.

Future Projections

Analysts predict an EPS of 0.39 for the current fiscal year and project a long-term EPS growth of 1.60% over the next five years. With a price to sales ratio of 0.30 and a price to free cash flow of 0.55 for the trailing twelve months, Banco Bradesco’s stock performance indicators reveal a cautious optimism. The 50-day Moving Average is $3.21, and the 200-day Moving Average is $3.09, suggesting a steady performance despite market fluctuations.

Comparisons and Dividends

The financial landscape sees Banco Bradesco and First Financial compared on factors like institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, and valuation. First Financial leads on 9 of the 15 factors compared. Meanwhile, Banco Bradesco recently announced a dividend of $0 per share payable on February 12, 2024, with the ex-dividend date set for January 3, 2024. This move is a part of their strategy to assess dividend performance, payout ratio, profitability, growth metrics, and the sustainability of dividends in the long term.

A Change in Rating Outlook

Fitch Ratings has revised the Rating Outlook on the Local Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Bradseg ParticipacOes S.A.’s (Bradseg) to Negative from Stable and affirmed the rating at ‘BB+’. This revision follows the change in the outlook of its parent company, Banco Bradesco, reflecting a greater deterioration of its asset quality and profitability than previously expected. This rating also accounts for the company’s leading position, consistent performance, and diversified revenue base.

In the future, Banco Bradesco is expected to grow its earnings by 30.56% in the coming year, with a Hold consensus rating and a forecasted downside of 11.4% from its current price. The company’s P/E ratio of 16.48 is less expensive than the market and finance sector averages. Its next quarterly earnings announcement is eagerly anticipated on February 8th, 2024.