Baltimore School Treasurer Pleads Guilty: $29K Stolen from Chocolate Fundraiser

In a recent development that has left a community reeling, James Michael Harris, a 46-year-old Essex man, has admitted to embezzling thousands of dollars from a chocolate fundraiser meant to aid Stemmers Run Middle School in Baltimore County. The theft, totaling $29,000, occurred between April 2022 and March 2023, with Harris diverting funds raised by students for personal use and online gambling.

Advertisment

Unraveling the Theft

Authorities were alerted to the misuse of funds after suspicions arose from a parent and a school administrator, leading to Harris's confession. He acknowledged transferring the money between PayPal accounts before squandering it on himself and gambling websites. In a courtroom twist, Harris has been ordered to pay restitution, with $8,000 already returned from his retirement savings, as prosecutors push for prison time.

Impact on Stemmers Run Middle School

Advertisment

The embezzlement has severely impacted the school, which serves a largely low-income student population. Essential activities and appreciations funded by the Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) have been cut, including after-school snacks, schoolwide dances, and Teacher Appreciation Week gifts. The PTSA's president voiced despair over the students' lost efforts and the subsequent challenges in reviving the organization.

Community Response and Recovery

The PTSA's attempt to recover has been met with difficulty, including denied insurance claims and resignations from the board. Negotiations with World's Finest Chocolate, the fundraiser's supplier, resulted in a reduced debt, but the association still faces financial obligations. With a new principal at the helm, efforts are underway to rebuild the PTSA and restore community trust, though challenges in garnering volunteer support persist.

As Stemmers Run Middle School and its community strive to move past this unfortunate event, the focus shifts to rebuilding and reinforcing the importance of transparency and accountability in fundraising efforts. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the profound impact financial mismanagement can have on educational initiatives and the students they aim to support.