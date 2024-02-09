Bakersfield College's Financial Aid Fest: Making Financial Literacy Fun and Accessible

On February 7, a vibrant scene unfolded at Bakersfield College, as the campus buzzed with an event designed to empower students financially. The Financial Aid Fest, organized by David Moncayo, offered a unique blend of games, prizes, and essential information on college and city-wide resources.

A Lively Affair with a Serious Purpose

The Financial Aid Fest was not your typical college event. Booths dotted the campus, each providing students with insights into various financial aid services. Games and prizes added a layer of excitement, making the otherwise daunting topic of finance approachable and engaging.

David Moncayo, the coordinator of the event, expressed his vision: "We want to make financial aid accessible and less intimidating for our students. By incorporating games and prizes, we hope to engage more students in conversations about financial resources."

A TRIO program advisor present at the event underscored the significance of such initiatives. "Many students are unaware of the financial aid programs available to them. Events like these are crucial in raising awareness and ensuring that every student has access to the resources they need to succeed."

Empowering Students, One Booth at a Time

For students like Achrista Jones and Melody Flores, the fest was a goldmine of information. "I had so many questions about financial aid," Jones shared. "This event has been incredibly helpful in answering my queries and learning about resources I didn't even know existed."

Flores echoed Jones' sentiments, adding, "I feel more confident about navigating college policies and procedures now. It's reassuring to know that there's so much support available to us."

Laura Cruz, a financial aid advisor at Bakersfield College, emphasized the event's goal: "We want to assist students in filling out financial aid forms and address any related questions they might have. Our aim is to ensure that every student has the financial support they need to thrive academically."

Bakersfield College: A Beacon of Support

The Financial Aid Fest is just one of the many initiatives Bakersfield College has undertaken to support its students. The college offers a range of services, from interview preparation and professional networking guidance to an online job database.

Supplemental learning resources, including free tutoring and computer labs, are also available. The college's Reading and Writing Studios provide additional assistance, helping students improve their reading comprehension and writing skills.

As Bakersfield College continues to champion financial literacy and support, it sets an inspiring example for other institutions. By making financial aid accessible and engaging, the college is paving the way for a future where every student has the resources they need to succeed.

The Financial Aid Fest, with its lively atmosphere and wealth of information, serves as a testament to Bakersfield College's commitment to its students. As the event drew to a close, the sense of empowerment was palpable among the attendees. Armed with newfound knowledge and resources, students like Jones and Flores left the fest ready to navigate their academic journeys with confidence.