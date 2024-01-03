Bajaj Auto’s Shares Soar Following Buyback Announcement

On January 3, 2024, Bajaj Auto, a leading motorcycle manufacturer, revealed plans to consider a share buyback proposal. This announcement followed an impressive 88% increase in the company’s stock throughout 2023, marking its most prosperous year since 2009. The news of the potential buyback further propelled the company’s shares, which jumped nearly 6% to a record high.

A History of Buybacks and a Promising Future

Bajaj Auto’s history with buybacks dates back to 2022 when the company repurchased shares worth 25 billion rupees between July and October. The recent buyback discussion has caused a significant uptick in the company’s shares. The shares were up 5.2 percent at Rs 7,009.15 apiece as of 3:05 pm on January 3. The company’s stock ended the trading session 4.91% higher, hitting a record high of over Rs 7,000. The board of directors is set to consider the buyback of fully paid-up equity shares on January 8, 2024.

Experts Weigh In

Several financial experts and market analysts, including Kunal Shah and Rupak De of LKP Securities, Vinod Nair of Geojit Financial Services, and Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities, have provided their insights on Bajaj Auto’s buyback plans. Specifically, Tapse, the Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities, and Dr. V K Vijayakumar, the Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, offered detailed perspectives.

Positive Sales and Future Plans

Adding to the good news for Bajaj Auto, the company reported a 16% increase in total sales in December 2023, with domestic sales rising by 28% and exports growing by 2%. On January 24, Bajaj Auto is set to disclose its third-quarter results. CEO Rajiv Bajaj has stated that the buyback is an effective way to return capital to shareholders, hinting that the buyback could be larger than the previous one, given the successful year the company has had.