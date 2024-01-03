en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bajaj Auto’s Shares Soar Following Buyback Announcement

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:31 am EST
Bajaj Auto’s Shares Soar Following Buyback Announcement

On January 3, 2024, Bajaj Auto, a leading motorcycle manufacturer, revealed plans to consider a share buyback proposal. This announcement followed an impressive 88% increase in the company’s stock throughout 2023, marking its most prosperous year since 2009. The news of the potential buyback further propelled the company’s shares, which jumped nearly 6% to a record high.

A History of Buybacks and a Promising Future

Bajaj Auto’s history with buybacks dates back to 2022 when the company repurchased shares worth 25 billion rupees between July and October. The recent buyback discussion has caused a significant uptick in the company’s shares. The shares were up 5.2 percent at Rs 7,009.15 apiece as of 3:05 pm on January 3. The company’s stock ended the trading session 4.91% higher, hitting a record high of over Rs 7,000. The board of directors is set to consider the buyback of fully paid-up equity shares on January 8, 2024.

Experts Weigh In

Several financial experts and market analysts, including Kunal Shah and Rupak De of LKP Securities, Vinod Nair of Geojit Financial Services, and Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities, have provided their insights on Bajaj Auto’s buyback plans. Specifically, Tapse, the Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities, and Dr. V K Vijayakumar, the Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, offered detailed perspectives.

Positive Sales and Future Plans

Adding to the good news for Bajaj Auto, the company reported a 16% increase in total sales in December 2023, with domestic sales rising by 28% and exports growing by 2%. On January 24, Bajaj Auto is set to disclose its third-quarter results. CEO Rajiv Bajaj has stated that the buyback is an effective way to return capital to shareholders, hinting that the buyback could be larger than the previous one, given the successful year the company has had.

0
Business Finance Investments
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rural Demand Continues to Challenge India's FMCG Sector in Q3FY24: Nuvama Report

By Rafia Tasleem

Kenya Airways Shares Suspension Extended for Another Year

By Israel Ojoko

Ghana's Inflation Rate Poised to Surpass IMF's Target, IC Research Reveals

By Ebenezer Mensah

SatisFacts Research Unveils Findings of Biennial Online Renter Study: A Look into the Multifamily Industry

By Mahnoor Jehangir

DriveItAway's CEO Shares 2023 Achievements, 2024 Growth Strategies in ...
@Automotive · 2 mins
DriveItAway's CEO Shares 2023 Achievements, 2024 Growth Strategies in ...
heart comment 0
AptarGroup Unveils 2024 Schedule for Quarterly Conference Calls

By Sakchi Khandelwal

AptarGroup Unveils 2024 Schedule for Quarterly Conference Calls
Landsea Homes Appoints Veteran Lawyer Kelly Rentzel as General Counsel

By Wojciech Zylm

Landsea Homes Appoints Veteran Lawyer Kelly Rentzel as General Counsel
STB Rejects Canadian National Railway’s Bid to Acquire Springfield Line

By Sakchi Khandelwal

STB Rejects Canadian National Railway's Bid to Acquire Springfield Line
Elevator Launches IMPACT!: A Purpose-Driven Business Support Program

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Elevator Launches IMPACT!: A Purpose-Driven Business Support Program
Latest Headlines
World News
Passionate Eagles Fan Goes Viral: A Testament to the Loyalty of Sports Fans
26 seconds
Passionate Eagles Fan Goes Viral: A Testament to the Loyalty of Sports Fans
Unexpected Global Events Mark the Start of 2024: Japan Airlines Jet Collision and More
36 seconds
Unexpected Global Events Mark the Start of 2024: Japan Airlines Jet Collision and More
Eric Gray: The New York Giants' Potential Game-Changer in the 2024 Season
44 seconds
Eric Gray: The New York Giants' Potential Game-Changer in the 2024 Season
GLP-1 Receptor Agonists: A Game Changer in Obesity Treatment, but Access Remains a Challenge
2 mins
GLP-1 Receptor Agonists: A Game Changer in Obesity Treatment, but Access Remains a Challenge
Police Sub-Inspector's Attempted Suicide Shocks Patna, Highlights Mental Health Crisis
2 mins
Police Sub-Inspector's Attempted Suicide Shocks Patna, Highlights Mental Health Crisis
Cruz Hepburn: From Baseball Diamond to Football Field
2 mins
Cruz Hepburn: From Baseball Diamond to Football Field
Dulwich Hamlet's Play-Off Hopes Dented After Defeat to Chatham Town
4 mins
Dulwich Hamlet's Play-Off Hopes Dented After Defeat to Chatham Town
Low-Carb Diets: The Hidden Risk of Hair Loss
4 mins
Low-Carb Diets: The Hidden Risk of Hair Loss
Regulatory Overhaul in EU’s Medical Device Sector: What Companies Need to Know
4 mins
Regulatory Overhaul in EU’s Medical Device Sector: What Companies Need to Know
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app