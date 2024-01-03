en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bajaj Auto Stock Liveblog: In-Depth Analysis and Real-Time Updates

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:07 pm EST
Bajaj Auto Stock Liveblog: In-Depth Analysis and Real-Time Updates

In the high-stakes world of stock trading, precision and timely information are key. As the sun rose on January 3, 2024, investors and traders turned their gaze to one of the most closely watched stocks in the Indian market – Bajaj Auto. At 09:11 IST, Bajaj Auto’s stock was trading at a price of 6644.05, with a market capitalization of 188592.49, signaling the substantial size and influence the company holds in the market.

Trading Activity and Key Indicators

The volume, a crucial indicator of trading activity and investor interest, stands at 349. The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, a tool used by investors to gauge if a stock is overpriced or underpriced, is pegged at 27.57 for Bajaj Auto. This suggests strong investor confidence in future earnings growth. The earnings per share (EPS), which provides a direct measure of a company’s profitability on a per-share basis, is reported at 241.79.

Performance Update and Analyst Insights

Bajaj Auto’s stock has been a star performer, outpacing the benchmark Nifty50 index with 1-week returns of 5.2% and 3-month returns of 32.3%. However, the stock traded down by 1.46 per cent after reporting numbers below estimates. The company’s sales in the two-wheeler category soared by 15 per cent, but overall sales in December jumped by just 16 per cent, lower than research predictions. Analysts from IIFL Securities predict a muted volume growth in the mid-single digits, driving a 15% Ebitda growth in FY25.

Snapshot of Recent Trading Days

On the last trading day, Bajaj Auto opened at ₹6757.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹6700.55. The day’s high and low were ₹6757.95 and ₹6560.05 respectively. The company’s current market capitalization stands at ₹188,712.41 crore. The stock’s 52-week high is ₹6832.75, and the low is ₹3522. The BSE volume for Bajaj Auto was 6462 shares. The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹6664.05 with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 1.55.

0
Business Finance Stock Markets
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nestle India's Financials Show Strength: An In-Depth Look

By Rafia Tasleem

ITC: A Market Titan's Performance and Predictions

By Rafia Tasleem

Unraveling the Performance of Kotak Mahindra Bank Stock: A Real-Time Analysis

By Rafia Tasleem

Elon Musk Accuses John Oliver of Losing Comedic Touch Due to Wokeness

By BNN Correspondents

Hero MotoCorp Stock Analysis: Investor Interest, Valuation & Market Pr ...
@Business · 2 mins
Hero MotoCorp Stock Analysis: Investor Interest, Valuation & Market Pr ...
heart comment 0
Analysis and Updates on Britannia Industries’ Stock Performance

By Dil Bar Irshad

Analysis and Updates on Britannia Industries' Stock Performance
Liveblog: In-depth Analysis of Tata Consultancy Services’ Stock Performance

By Dil Bar Irshad

Liveblog: In-depth Analysis of Tata Consultancy Services' Stock Performance
Analyzing Asian Paints Stock: A Snapshot of the Market on January 3, 2024

By Bijay Laxmi

Analyzing Asian Paints Stock: A Snapshot of the Market on January 3, 2024
Hindustan Unilever Stock Liveblog: A Comprehensive Analysis for Investors

By Rafia Tasleem

Hindustan Unilever Stock Liveblog: A Comprehensive Analysis for Investors
Latest Headlines
World News
Canada Takes a Stand: Votes for UN Ceasefire Resolution Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
52 seconds
Canada Takes a Stand: Votes for UN Ceasefire Resolution Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern Prioritizes Affordable Housing and Climate Action
57 seconds
Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern Prioritizes Affordable Housing and Climate Action
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Court Battles
2 mins
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Court Battles
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws
3 mins
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws
High School Girls' Basketball: Triumphs and Defeats Unfold Across Recent Games
3 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: Triumphs and Defeats Unfold Across Recent Games
An Exciting Evening of District Play: A Chronicle of High School Sports
4 mins
An Exciting Evening of District Play: A Chronicle of High School Sports
Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates
4 mins
Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates
Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victory Over Sparta
4 mins
Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victory Over Sparta
Stanford Women's Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staff
4 mins
Stanford Women's Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staff
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app