Bajaj Auto Stock Liveblog: In-Depth Analysis and Real-Time Updates

In the high-stakes world of stock trading, precision and timely information are key. As the sun rose on January 3, 2024, investors and traders turned their gaze to one of the most closely watched stocks in the Indian market – Bajaj Auto. At 09:11 IST, Bajaj Auto’s stock was trading at a price of 6644.05, with a market capitalization of 188592.49, signaling the substantial size and influence the company holds in the market.

Trading Activity and Key Indicators

The volume, a crucial indicator of trading activity and investor interest, stands at 349. The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, a tool used by investors to gauge if a stock is overpriced or underpriced, is pegged at 27.57 for Bajaj Auto. This suggests strong investor confidence in future earnings growth. The earnings per share (EPS), which provides a direct measure of a company’s profitability on a per-share basis, is reported at 241.79.

Performance Update and Analyst Insights

Bajaj Auto’s stock has been a star performer, outpacing the benchmark Nifty50 index with 1-week returns of 5.2% and 3-month returns of 32.3%. However, the stock traded down by 1.46 per cent after reporting numbers below estimates. The company’s sales in the two-wheeler category soared by 15 per cent, but overall sales in December jumped by just 16 per cent, lower than research predictions. Analysts from IIFL Securities predict a muted volume growth in the mid-single digits, driving a 15% Ebitda growth in FY25.

Snapshot of Recent Trading Days

On the last trading day, Bajaj Auto opened at ₹6757.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹6700.55. The day’s high and low were ₹6757.95 and ₹6560.05 respectively. The company’s current market capitalization stands at ₹188,712.41 crore. The stock’s 52-week high is ₹6832.75, and the low is ₹3522. The BSE volume for Bajaj Auto was 6462 shares. The current stock price of Bajaj Auto is ₹6664.05 with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 1.55.