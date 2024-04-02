Bajaj Auto Registers 25% Sales Surge in March; Exports to Propel FY25 Growth

Bajaj Auto, a dominant player in the two-wheeler industry, has witnessed a remarkable 25% increase in sales in March 2024, with an optimistic outlook for export recovery in the fiscal year 2025. The spike in sales is attributed to the robust performance across both domestic and international markets, promising a favorable trajectory for the company's growth.

March 2024: A Month of Stellar Performance

March 2024 marked a significant milestone for Bajaj Auto as it recorded a 25% jump in total sales, translating to 3,65,904 units sold, a substantial rise from the 2,91,567 units in the same month the previous year. This growth was spearheaded by a 27% increase in two-wheeler sales, reaching 3,13,885 units. Domestic sales in this segment saw a 20% uplift, while exports surged by a remarkable 38%, showcasing Bajaj Auto's strong foothold in both local and international markets. The company's performance was not only a testament to its resilience but also a reflection of the recovering global demand post-pandemic disruptions.

Stock Market Reaction and Future Projections

Following the announcement of the sales figures, Bajaj Auto's stock price experienced a 2% rise, reaching 9,206 rupees and positioning the company as the top gainer on the Nifty auto index. Analysts have since adjusted their price targets for Bajaj Auto, with a median target of 7,100 rupees, indicating a positive market sentiment towards the company's future prospects. Furthermore, Bajaj Auto's strategic move to launch a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-run motorcycle in June 2024 underscores its commitment to innovation and catering to the environmentally conscious consumer.

Looking Ahead: FY25 and Beyond

As Bajaj Auto gears up for the fiscal year 2025, the company is optimistic about the continued recovery of its export markets. The strong performance in March 2024, coupled with strategic product launches, sets a solid foundation for Bajaj Auto's growth trajectory. The company's focus on expanding its international presence, along with tapping into green technology, positions it well to capitalize on emerging market trends and consumer preferences.

As Bajaj Auto rides the wave of its March success into the fiscal year 2025, the company's strategic initiatives and robust performance signal a promising future. With a keen eye on expanding its global footprint and embracing sustainable practices, Bajaj Auto is poised to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, steering towards continued growth and innovation.