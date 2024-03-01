Badger Infrastructure Solutions Announces Record 2023 Earnings and Dividend Increase

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd (BDGI) has unveiled its financial achievements for 2023, marking a year of significant growth and strategic advancements. With a focus on non-destructive excavating services across Canada and the United States, the company has not only reported record annual revenues and adjusted EBITDA but also announced an increase in its quarterly dividend, reflecting a strong financial position and confidence in its future prospects.

Record Financial Performance

Badger's strategic initiatives launched at the beginning of 2022 have borne fruit, with the company reporting an annual revenue of $683.8 million, up 20% from the previous year. This growth was propelled by enhanced commercial strategies and a focus on fleet utilization. The adjusted EBITDA saw an even more impressive increase, jumping 50% year over year, which is 2.5 times the revenue growth. The implementation of a new pricing engine in mid-2023 played a significant role in improving margins, leading to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22%, the highest in three years. Furthermore, earnings per share surged by 128% to $1.21 per share, compared to $0.53 per share in 2022.

Strategic Fleet Expansion and Dividend Growth

Badger's commitment to growth and efficiency is evident in its fleet expansion and refurbishment plans. In 2023, the company manufactured 217 hydrovacs, significantly higher than the 112 units in 2022, and plans to continue this expansion with the manufacturing of 190 to 220 hydrovacs in 2024. This strategy aims to grow the fleet by 7 to 10%, with a capital expenditure range of $90 million to $130 million. In a move to reward shareholders, the Board of Directors has approved a 4.3% increase to the quarterly cash dividend to CAD 0.18 per common share, effective for the first quarter of 2024. This decision underscores the company's strong cash flow and its ability to return value to shareholders.

Looking Ahead: 2024 and Beyond

As Badger Infrastructure Solutions moves into 2024, the company is optimistic about its growth trajectory and market position. Early performance indicators for January and February show continued strength, reinforcing the belief in the long-term prospects of non-destructive excavation services. With an Investor Day scheduled for March 20 in Toronto, Badger aims to provide further insights into its strategies, operations, and outlook, strengthening its relationship with investors and stakeholders. The company's focus on safety, operational excellence, and strategic growth positions it well to capitalize on the opportunities ahead.

As Badger Infrastructure Solutions celebrates a year of record achievements and looks forward to continued growth, it remains committed to its values of safety, excellence, and innovation. The company's strategic direction, supported by strong financial performance and a commitment to shareholder value, sets the stage for sustained success in the years to come.