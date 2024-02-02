BADEA Launches First Senior Unsecured Social Bond

The Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) has marked a significant financial milestone as it issued its first senior unsecured social bond, raising EUR 500 million in the process. This inaugural issuance is part of the bank's recently established Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) program and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange.

BADEA's Growth and Mission

BADEA, an institution established by the League of Arab States back in 1974, has a primary aim to provide developmental financing to 44 non-Arab Sub-Saharan African countries. As of June 2023, the bank boasts total assets amounting to USD 5.7 billion and enjoys a strong credit rating as evaluated by renowned rating agencies such as Moody's, S&P, and JCR.

The proceeds from this social bond issuance will be directed toward funding projects concentrated on vital services, food security, employment generation, and the provision of affordable housing. These sectors align seamlessly with BADEA's Sustainable Finance Framework, thus reiterating the bank's commitment to responsible and sustainable investment.

Global Interest and Afreximbank's Role

The bond issuance was met with immense interest, boasting a 3.0x oversubscription and attracting a diverse array of institutional investors from across the globe. The bond, which has a 3-year term and offers a yield of 3.806%, signifies a triumphant achievement for BADEA. The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) played a pivotal role as the Joint Global Coordinator in this transaction, thereby reaffirming its commitment to enhancing capital market access for African issuers.

This event not only marks a significant financial milestone for BADEA but also sets the stage for future thematic bond issuances, further strengthening its position within the global financial market.