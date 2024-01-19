Baby Boomers' Real Estate Dominance: Impact on the U.S. Housing Market

As the reports reveal, the 'Me' generation, or baby boomers, continue to wield substantial influence over the United States housing market. Their dominance is demonstrated by an extensive accumulation of real estate wealth, valued at a staggering $19 trillion. In contrast, the millennials' real estate holdings are less than half of this, and Generation X lags behind with a shortfall of around $5 trillion. This vast disparity in property ownership among generations underscores broader societal concerns about housing shortages and spiralling home prices, given the concentration of real estate wealth among older generations.

Baby Boomers' Grip on Large Homes

A recent study by Redfin highlights that twice as many empty-nest baby boomers own large homes in the U.S. as millennials with children. The baby boomers' share of large homes has remained dominant at 28.2%, with the report examining the shift in ownership of large homes over the last decade. Factors such as low housing costs and the mortgage rate lock-in effect have encouraged baby boomers to retain their larger homes, even as they transition into the empty nest phase.

Millennials Struggle to Compete

The report also revealed that nationwide, empty nesters own at least 20% of large homes in any given metro area. In contrast, millennials with children own no more than 18% of such homes anywhere in the country. This ownership disparity of three-bedroom-plus homes has increased over the past decade, straining the inventory of such homes and making it harder for millennials to purchase them.

Implications for the Housing Market

The considerable ownership of large homes by baby boomers, who are now empty nesters, has resulted in a dwindling supply of larger houses for millennials. The high mortgage rate has also stalled the home building market, making it harder for first-time buyers to afford a home. With baby boomers refusing to downsize, these factors have created a generational wealth gap in real estate and impacted market dynamics, affecting the availability of affordable housing for younger generations.