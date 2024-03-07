B. Riley Securities to Host 24th Annual Investor Conference, Spotlighting 200+ Companies

B. Riley Securities, a prominent middle market brokerage and investment bank, is set to host its 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 22-23, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. This year's conference, a flagship event of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY), will gather more than 200 public and privately held companies from various industry sectors, aiming to facilitate meaningful connections between corporate management teams and a broad spectrum of investors.

The Event's Significance and Scope

Projected to attract around 1,000 attendees, the conference will offer a rich program featuring fireside discussions, analyst-hosted roundtables, and panels across multiple tracks. Andy Moore, CEO of B. Riley Securities, expressed his gratitude towards the event's sponsors and emphasized the conference's role as a premier networking opportunity in the investor community. The gathering not only serves as a crucial platform for fostering business relationships but also includes philanthropic elements, such as the 13th annual "Big Fighters, Big Cause" Charity Boxing Night supporting The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation's diabetes research and awareness efforts.

Exclusive Participation and Sponsorship Opportunities

Attendance at the conference is by invitation only, underscoring its exclusivity and the high level of interest it garners within the investment community. The event's initial list of sponsors showcases its significance, with notable participants including Tequila SKORPIOS 1618. Companies interested in participating or seeking sponsorship opportunities are encouraged to contact B. Riley directly, highlighting the collaborative and inclusive nature of this annual event.

Impact on the Financial Services Industry

This conference exemplifies B. Riley's commitment to providing comprehensive financial services and solutions across all industry verticals. By bringing together a diverse group of companies and investors, B. Riley facilitates not just immediate business opportunities but also contributes to shaping the future landscape of the financial services industry. The event reflects B. Riley Financial's broader strategy of delivering tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners, reinforcing its position as a leader in the middle market brokerage and investment banking sectors.