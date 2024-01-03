en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

B. Riley Financial Inc’s Share Price Sees Notable Increase Amid Mixed Profitability Indicators

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 10:19 am EST
B. Riley Financial Inc’s Share Price Sees Notable Increase Amid Mixed Profitability Indicators

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ: RILY) witnessed a remarkable surge in its share price on January 2, 2024. The stock opened at $20.92, marking a 14.72% rise from the previous trading day. The stock price oscillated throughout the day, spiking to a high of $25.15 and dipping to a low of $20.71, before closing marginally higher at $20.99.

A Look at the Financials

The past year has seen the stock fluctuating between $16.65 and $60.72. The company, a significant entity in the Financial Sector, reported a substantial 33.89% increase in annual sales over the past five years. Currently, B. Riley Financial boasts a market capitalization of $736.37 million, with $28.52 million shares outstanding and a float of $16.53 million. The company, employing 2210 workers, has exhibited mixed profitability indicators, with a gross margin of +64.93%, an operating margin of -12.28%, and a pretax margin of -23.60%.

Ownership and Expectations

Insider ownership stands at 45.95% and institutional ownership at 48.33%, with significant insider transactions recorded in December and November. Analysts anticipate earnings of $19.00 per share for the next fiscal year. The company has a price to sales ratio of 0.51 and a diluted EPS of -2.55.

Stock Performance Metrics

Its stock performance metrics indicate a Stochastic %D of 56.03% and an Average True Range of 2.63. The stock also has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34. The company is evaluated with annual sales of 1,081 million and an annual loss of -159,830 K.

Recent Activities and Market Outlook

B. Riley Financial has been active in the market, with unusual options trades and split sentiment between bullish and bearish traders. Recent actions include the purchase of shares from bebe stores, inc., declaration of cash dividends on its Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, and legal investigations against the company on behalf of its investors. Furthermore, B. Riley Securities has updated their outlook for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from Neutral to Buy and downgraded Brunswick NYSE BC from Buy to Neutral, indicating a complex market outlook.

0
Business Finance United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Craft Brewing Industry: Rising from the Ashes in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

MRF Strengthens Commitment to Renewable Energy with Acquisition of First Energy 8 Pvt Ltd

By Rafia Tasleem

Komatsu Unveils New All-Electric Excavator: The PC138E-11

By Sakchi Khandelwal

New CREA Policy Shifts Canadian Real Estate Market Dynamics

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Unpacking the Reasons for Car Shipping: A Comprehensive Guide ...
@Automotive · 2 mins
Unpacking the Reasons for Car Shipping: A Comprehensive Guide ...
heart comment 0
Forex Market Sees Notable Shift in Trader Positions: Majority Now Net-Long on AUD/USD

By Geeta Pillai

Forex Market Sees Notable Shift in Trader Positions: Majority Now Net-Long on AUD/USD
Bitget Marks End of Crypto Winter with Record Growth in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Bitget Marks End of Crypto Winter with Record Growth in 2023
Countdown Capital to Close: A Sign of Tough Times for Small Venture Firms?

By Rafia Tasleem

Countdown Capital to Close: A Sign of Tough Times for Small Venture Firms?
Atlassian Corporation: A Fair Value Play According to Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

By Rafia Tasleem

Atlassian Corporation: A Fair Value Play According to Discounted Cash Flow Analysis
Latest Headlines
World News
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 min
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Aquino's Washington Visit: U.S. Military Bases and Economic Challenges on the Table
2 mins
Aquino's Washington Visit: U.S. Military Bases and Economic Challenges on the Table
CEO's Health Transformation: Diane's Remarkable Journey of Shedding 12 Stones
2 mins
CEO's Health Transformation: Diane's Remarkable Journey of Shedding 12 Stones
NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and Curadh MTR Inc. Join Forces to Pioneer New Radiopharmaceuticals
2 mins
NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and Curadh MTR Inc. Join Forces to Pioneer New Radiopharmaceuticals
Harmonizing Festivity and Health: Expert Strategies for a Nutritious New Year
2 mins
Harmonizing Festivity and Health: Expert Strategies for a Nutritious New Year
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
3 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
The State of Democracy Ahead of the UK's 2024 General Election
4 mins
The State of Democracy Ahead of the UK's 2024 General Election
FA Cup's Historic Third-Round Matches Kick Off
4 mins
FA Cup's Historic Third-Round Matches Kick Off
NSF Board of Directors Enriched with the Addition of Dean Bergy and Nancy Lurker
5 mins
NSF Board of Directors Enriched with the Addition of Dean Bergy and Nancy Lurker
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 min
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
11 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
52 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app