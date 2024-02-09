B. Riley Financial CEO Bryant R. Riley Boosts Stake in Company

In a significant development, Bryant R. Riley, Co-CEO and Chairman of B. Riley Financial (BRF), has augmented his stake in the company by purchasing 30,000 shares. This transaction, valued at approximately $636,900.00, increases Riley's ownership in BRF to 6,778,773 shares, worth around $143,913,350.79.

A Surge in Insider Purchases

This acquisition follows a series of insider purchases in BRF's stock. Notably, Victory Capital Management Inc. recently acquired a new stake in the company during the third quarter, purchasing 91,640 shares valued at approximately $3,756,000. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 35,500 shares of BRF's stock, amounting to $753,030.

BRF's Financial Performance

The recent surge in share purchases coincides with BRF's robust financial performance. According to the company's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 earnings call, Bryant R. Riley, in his role as Chairman and Co-CEO, oversaw a year of impressive growth. In 2019, the company reported total revenues of $652.1 million, marking a year-over-year increase of 54%. This growth was accompanied by an adjusted EBITDA of $207.9 million and a net income of $81 million.

Subsidiaries and Beneficial Ownership

However, the question of beneficial ownership of shares held by BRF and its subsidiaries, BRS and BRFI, remains a complex one. While it may appear that BRF indirectly owns the shares held by its subsidiaries, and Bryant R. Riley indirectly owns the shares held by BRS and BRFI, all parties involved deny any such beneficial ownership, except for their respective financial interests.

Despite these denials, the intricate web of financial interests within BRF, BRS, BRFI, and Bryant R. Riley continues to be a topic of interest for investors and market observers. As insider purchases continue to rise, the market will be watching closely to see how these developments unfold.

In essence, Bryant R. Riley's recent acquisition of 30,000 shares in B. Riley Financial underscores the confidence of the company's top executive in its financial prospects. This move, coupled with a string of insider purchases and the company's strong financial performance, signals a positive outlook for BRF's stock. However, the question of beneficial ownership of shares held by BRF, BRS, BRFI, and Bryant R. Riley continues to be a complex issue, with all parties involved maintaining their respective financial interests.