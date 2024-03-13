Azura Bermuda Hotel Unveils Major Renovations, Secures Tax Breaks for Future Growth

Warwick's Azura Bermuda is set to sparkle with a series of major renovations and the added boon of significant tax breaks. This development is poised to redefine luxury and commitment to local employment in Bermuda's hospitality sector.

Extensive Upgrades and Local Commitment

The transformation of Azura Bermuda includes the launch of a new oceanfront restaurant, an ocean pool, and a beach bar, alongside a fitness center and an expanded lobby area. Furthermore, the existing gym will transition into management offices, marking a strategic shift towards enhancing operational efficiency. Junior Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, Kim Swan, highlighted in the House of Assembly that Clearwater Development has invested over $47 million in the resort, formerly known as Surfside Beach Club, since its acquisition in 2016. This financial infusion and the subsequent upgrades signify a strong belief in the property's potential to elevate Bermuda's tourism appeal.

Government Support through Tax Relief

Reflecting the government's support for such transformative projects, the Tourism Investment (Azura Bermuda) Order 2024 will endow the hotel with 'full terms' of relief on several taxes including customs duty, hotel occupancy tax, employer's share of payroll tax, and land tax. This strategic move not only underscores the government's commitment to fostering tourism but also its confidence in Azura Bermuda's ability to contribute meaningfully to the sector. The condition that 70% of the staff must be Bermudian and the implementation of a management-training program further emphasize a dedication to local employment and skill development.

Future Impacts and Expectations

The renovations and tax breaks for Azura Bermuda herald a new chapter for the hotel and for Bermuda's tourism industry at large. With its modernized facilities and strategic government backing, Azura Bermuda is expected to attract a more affluent clientele while providing substantial employment and training opportunities for Bermudians. This synergy between private investment and public support is a telling indicator of the potential for sustainable growth and development within the island's tourism sector.

As Azura Bermuda embarks on this new journey, the implications for Bermuda's economic and social landscape are profound. Beyond the immediate enhancements to the hotel's infrastructure and service offerings, this project sets a precedent for future developments, promising a brighter, more prosperous future for all stakeholders involved.